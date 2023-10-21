close
NGT issues notice to Punjab CS, CPCB on pollution caused by stubble burning

Effective implementation of various measures is the key for controlling stubble burning in the state, the bench said on Friday

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2023 | 4:41 PM IST
Voicing concern over burning of crop residue that causes air pollution in the national capital, the National Green Tribunal has issued notices to the Punjab chief secretary and member secretary of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
The NGT was hearing a petition it had initiated on its own (suo motu) following a media report highlighting a rise in farm fire incidents in Punjab. The report said stubble burning in the state around autumn was among the biggest contributors to pollution in the National Capital Region (NCR).
A bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member A Senthil Vel noted a report by the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) which detailed the comparative data of three years on stubble burning incidents along with the names of hotspot districts known for farm fire incidents.
Effective implementation of various measures is the key for controlling stubble burning in the state, the bench said on Friday.
It said the state authorities, including PPCB officials, needed to identify the worst-affected areas within the hotspot districts where remedial measures should be focussed.
The period when the stubble burning takes place is mainly between September 15 to November 30. Hence, during this period, the concerned authorities are required to be vigilant in identifying the violators, and in taking remedial measures, including imposition of penalty, the bench said.
The green panel also took on record a report by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in the National Capital Region (NCR) and adjoining areas which tabulated the actual count of incidents of stubble burning in 2022 and the targets for reducing them during the current year.
Underscoring that to achieve the targets, an effective on-ground action was required, the tribunal directed the PPCB to prepare and place on record an area-wise crop residue management plan.
We also deem it proper to issue notice to the Chief Secretary and Member Secretary, CPCB, the tribunal said and sought action taken reports from the PPCB and CAQM.
The matter has been listed on November 8 for further hearing.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Stubble burning ngt National Green Tribunal air pollution

First Published: Oct 21 2023 | 4:41 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon