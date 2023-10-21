close
CM Adityanath lays foundation stone of Naval Gallantry Museum in Lucknow

The chief minister expressed confidence the project will prove to be a milestone in terms of waterways of UP and employment of youths

Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh

Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister, Uttar Pradesh

Press Trust of India Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2023 | 4:09 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday performed Bhoomi Pujan and laid the foundation stone of Naval Gallantry Museum construction project to be built at a cost of Rs 23 crore in Lucknow.
No society or nation can touch new heights of development by forgetting its heritage as the past always stays with individuals and society. The glorious moments of the past are a new inspiration for the country, the chief minister said after laying the foundation stone.
There is an opportunity to pioneer and move forward. Today is a historic moment for Lucknow and the state, when the foundation stone for the establishment of Naval Gallantry Museum is being laid on the banks of river Gomti, known as Adiganga, cherishing this new aura of development.
The chief minister expressed confidence the project will prove to be a milestone in terms of waterways of UP and employment of youths.
"Before 2014, people used to say nothing can go out of UP through waterways. About 40-50 years ago, we used to hear in villages that water transportation was done by boats.
"When there was no network of roads and no effective train movement, the only means of transportation and carrying goods from one place to another was through rivers and waterways, he said.
There are sufficient water resources in Uttar Pradesh. Considering the medium and capacity of these rivers, the state is accelerating the process of forming a state waterway authority. Through better utilisation, we can use this potential of water to transport any item from one place to another within the state, he said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has connected the country's first inland waterway between Varanasi and Haldia, which is operational. Now, if the state waterway authority will contribute by working with the authorities of the Government of India, it will help us in increasing this capacity of the state, he said.
The chief minister said it is a moment of pride that INS Gomti, which enhanced the capabilities of the Indian Navy for 34 years and strengthened its strategic position, after having been decommissioned, is going to become a part of the museum.

Topics : Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh Lucknow

First Published: Oct 21 2023 | 4:09 PM IST

