NHAI cleanliness drive: Report dirty toll toilets, get ₹1,000 FASTag reward

NHAI cleanliness drive: Report dirty toll toilets, get ₹1,000 FASTag reward

Highway users can report dirty toilets at toll plazas of National Highways Authority of India via the Rajmargyatra app and earn one-time FASTag reward; the drive runs until October 31, 2025

Plaza, Toll, Toll Plaza toilets

The drive applies only to toilets constructed, operated, or maintained by NHAI.

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 11:01 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has launched a special campaign that allows highway users to report dirty toilets at toll plazas and earn a reward of ₹1,000 credited to their FASTag account. The drive will run until October 31, 2025, across all National Highways in India.
 

How can users report dirty toilets?

Highway users can upload geo-tagged pictures of unclean toilets using the latest version of the Rajmargyatra app. While submitting a report, users must provide their name, location, vehicle registration number (VRN) and mobile number, according to an official NHAI statement.
 

Who is eligible for the reward?

Each VRN that reports a dirty toilet will receive a ₹1,000 FASTag recharge, credited to the linked VRN provided by the user. The reward is non-transferable and cannot be claimed in cash.
 
 

Are all toilets included in the scheme?

The drive applies only to toilets constructed, operated, or maintained by NHAI. Toilets at retail fuel stations, dhabas or other public facilities not under NHAI’s control are excluded.   

How many rewards can one vehicle get?

• Each VRN can claim the reward only once during the entire campaign period
• Each toilet facility can be considered for reward only once per day, regardless of the number of reports received
• If multiple reports are submitted for the same toilet on the same day, only the first valid report will be eligible
 

What kind of reports will be accepted?

Only clear, geo-tagged and time-stamped images captured through the Rajmargyatra app will qualify. Any manipulated, duplicate or previously reported images will be rejected.
 

How will entries be verified?

Reports will be screened using AI-assisted checks and, when necessary, manual validation to ensure accuracy and authenticity, NHAI said.
 
[With agency inputs]

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

