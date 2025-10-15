LIVE news updates: Prashant Kishor says he will not contest Bihar assembly polls as candidate
Ending a week-long impasse, the family of Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, who allegedly died by suicide on October 7, has consented to the post-mortem examination, a police official said on Wednesday.
The decision follows Chandigarh Police’s move to approach the court seeking directions to the family to identify the body and permit the autopsy. “The family has now agreed to the post-mortem, which will be conducted at PGIMER soon,” the official added.
Earlier, a local court had issued a notice to Kumar’s wife, IAS officer Amneet P Kumar, asking her to respond either personally or through counsel by October 15. The court had said that if no reply was filed, the application would be decided on merit.
Kumar, 52, allegedly shot himself on October 7. His family had initially refused consent for the autopsy, demanding action against Haryana officers named in his “final note”.
On Tuesday, the Haryana government sent Director General of Police Shatrujeet Kapur—one of those named in the note—on leave. Last week, Rohtak Superintendent of Police Narendra Bijarniya was transferred.
9:31 AM
I will not contest Bihar assembly polls as candidate: Prashant Kishor
Jan Suraaj decided I should concentrate on organisational work and not contest, says Prashant Kishor.
9:21 AM
New York reports first locally transmitted chikungunya case
Health officials have confirmed the first locally acquired case of chikungunya virus in the United States in six years, marking a significant development in the tracking of mosquito-borne diseases. The New York State Department of Health announced Tuesday that a Nassau County resident on Long Island has tested positive for the virus. Officials emphasized that this represents the first domestic transmission of chikungunya since 2019.
