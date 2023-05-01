close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

NHRC issues notice to Delhi govt over plight of shelter home inmates

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sent a notice to the Delhi government over the reported plight of the inmates of a shelter home in the Nizamuddin area here, officials said on Monday.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Image via Shutterstock

Image via Shutterstock

2 min read Last Updated : May 01 2023 | 9:48 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sent a notice to the Delhi government over the reported plight of the inmates of a shelter home in the Nizamuddin area here, officials said on Monday.

In a statement, the NHRC said it has also asked its director general (investigation) to depute a team headed by a deputy superintendent of police to conduct an on-the-spot fact-finding investigation in the matter and submit a report to it.

The commission has observed that the contents of a media report, if true, amount to a serious issue of violation of human rights of the helpless inmates.

The NHRC said it has taken suo-motu (on its own) cognisance of the media report on the plight of the shelter home inmates. "Reportedly, they have been starving for food as the supply of the same by the government has been stopped," it said.

It is the duty of the state to ensure that no one at the shelter home goes without food even for a day, the rights panel said.

Accordingly, it has issued a notice to the Delhi chief secretary, seeking a detailed report within a week on the present status of food supply at the shelter home and the health condition of the inmates, particularly children, sick and elderly people, the statement said.

Also Read

NHRC issues notices to Bihar, TN govts on abuse of orphaned children

Necessary to include human rights issues in climate policies: NHRC

NHRC notices to govt on deaths of inmates at pvt drug de-addiction centres

197 shelter homes arranged to protect Delhi homeless from biting cold

Rajasthan's Dr. Kriti Bharti bags Global Youth Human Rights Champion Award

Allahabad HC remands back Katra Keshav Dev Temple land case to trial court

BJP questions use of public funds to deploy forces at TMC outreach campaign

Govt revises format of bidders from countries sharing border with India

Nearly 49% Marathwada land will cultivate soybean in Kharif season

Maharashtra, Gujarat statehood day celebrations held at various Raj Bhavans

According to the media report published on April 28, there are about 500 inmates at the shelter home. Some of them stay with their young children and cannot even arrange a square meal for them. Looking at the deteriorating condition of the poor inmates, including the sick and elderly, the caretakers of the shelter home are trying to feed them from their own pockets, the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : NHRC Shelter home Delhi government

First Published: May 01 2023 | 10:26 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Swiggy's new Rs 2 'platform fee' on food delivery order irks users

Swiggy, food delivery app, online food delivery
3 min read
Premium

A case study in labour vs management

Book cover
5 min read

Govt revises format of bidders from countries sharing border with India

auction, documents, government, prodedure, business, red tape
3 min read

Sebi imposes Rs 10 lakh fine on Angel Broking for flouting regulatory norms

Sebi
3 min read

Mobikwik turns profitable in March quarter, expects to double revenue

MobiKwik
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

FinMin wants PSBs to enhance recovery rate from written-off accounts to 40%

Finance Ministry, Ministry of Finance
2 min read

LIVE: National Capital reports 259 fresh cases and 2 deaths in last 24 hrs

covid, coronavirus, covid-19
3 min read

3 yrs post Galwan, Chinese strategist 'explains' border tensions with India

LAC, Ladakh
4 min read

Centre blocks 14 apps in J-K used by terrorists to receive messages: Report

Illustration: Binay Sinha
2 min read

Back in action: HAL's ALH Dhruv helicopters begin flying operations

HAL's helicopter production line is full for the next three years in building Dhruv ALH for the military
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon