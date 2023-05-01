close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Nearly 49% Marathwada land will cultivate soybean in Kharif season

Nearly 24.86 lakh hectares of land in Marathwada will come under soybean cultivation in the upcoming Kharif season, an official said on Monday

Press Trust of India Aurangabad
soybean

soybean

1 min read Last Updated : May 01 2023 | 8:52 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Nearly 24.86 lakh hectares of land in Marathwada will come under soybean cultivation in the upcoming Kharif season, an official said on Monday.

As per the Maharashtra agriculture department's estimates, soybean may be cultivated on 24.86 lakh hectares, which comes to 49 per cent land, in Marathwada, he said.

The above estimate was presented by officials during the recent review meeting for the upcoming Kharif season chaired by state Agriculture Minister Abdul Sattar in Aurangabad.

Cotton, soyabean, tur dal and corn may be preferred in Marathwada in the upcoming Kharif season, he said.

The proposed area under soybean cultivation is 24.86 lac hectares, followed by cotton (13.91 lakh hectares), tur dal (4.44 lakh hectares) and corn (2.31 lakh hectares), the data stated

Mahabeej company will provide 67,000 quintals of seeds, while private companies will provide 4.50 lakh quintals and farmers have 24 lakh quintals to meet the need, it was stated.

The state has made available 7.17 lakh metric tonnes of fertilisers and it will also have a buffer stock to meet the requirement, it said.

Also Read

Groundnut oil bullish but other edibles slip in absence of support: Experts

BS Koshyari's resignation proposal opens up another gubernatorial post

Govt to discontinue import of crude soybean oil under tariff rate quota

Govt bats for GM mustard in SC: To make India self-sufficient in edible oil

India likely to import 64% less soyabean; nil soyabean meal in FY23: SOPA

Maharashtra, Gujarat statehood day celebrations held at various Raj Bhavans

GST collection hits an all-time high of Rs 1.87 trillion in April

Can dissolve marriage on ground of 'irretrievable breakdown', says SC

100th episode of PM's Mann Ki Baat a 'massive success': Officials

Wrestlers stood ground amid heavy rain in Delhi, didn't leave protest site

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Maharashta Soybean

First Published: May 01 2023 | 9:43 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Wrestlers stood ground amid heavy rain in Delhi, didn't leave protest site

(Photo: Twitter|@BajrangPunia)
5 min read

TVS Motor's total sales sees 4% YoY uptick to 3.06 lakh units in April

TVS
1 min read

AI chatbots have been used to create dozens of news content farms

ChatGPT
6 min read

May Day Protest: World's workers rally, France sees pension anger

Representative image (ANI)
6 min read

TVS Motor sees highest domestic growth among major two-wheeler makers

TVS Motor
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

FinMin wants PSBs to enhance recovery rate from written-off accounts to 40%

Finance Ministry, Ministry of Finance
2 min read

LIVE: Maha govt will collapse in the coming days, says Aaditya Thackeray

Aaditya Thackeray
3 min read
Premium

State scan: A sounding board for 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh

Yogi Adityanath with BJP MP Hema Malini
4 min read

3 yrs post Galwan, Chinese strategist 'explains' border tensions with India

LAC, Ladakh
4 min read

Centre blocks 14 apps in J-K used by terrorists to receive messages: Report

Illustration: Binay Sinha
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon