NIA arrests accused from Manipur in transnational conspiracy case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday arrested an accused in a case related to a transnational conspiracy by Myanmar and Bangladesh-based leadership of terror outfits to wage war against the Indian government by exploiting the current ethnic unrest in Manipur.

The agency sleuths arrested Seiminlun Gangte in a case the NIA registered suo moto on July 19 this year. The accused has been brought to Delhi after his arrest and will be produced before the jurisdictional court.

Investigation of the case (RC 24/2023/NIA/DLI) by the NIA revealed that Myanmar and Bangladesh-based militant groups have entered into a conspiracy with a section of militant leaders in India to indulge in incidents of violence with an intention to drive a wedge between different ethnic groups and to wage war against the government of India.

For this purpose, the NIA said, the aforementioned leadership has been providing funds to procure arms, ammunition, and other types of terrorist hardware, which are being sourced both from across the border as well as from other terrorist outfits active in the North Eastern states of India to stoke the current ethnic strife in Manipur.

Further investigations in the case are in progress.

Also Read As Manipur reels from violence, home minister Shah to visit the state today Tribal protest in Manipur turns violent; curfew imposed, internet suspended NIA to probe protest, vandalism attempt at Indian High Commission in London N Korea fires missile toward East Sea, Japan says taking all precautions Meitei students' murder sparks fresh violence in Imphal: All details here Delhi recorded second-best air quality during Jan-Sept in 6 years: CAQM 'Govt allocated Rs 100 cr for Aspirational Blocks Programme this fiscal' Monsoon 2023 ends with 'below-normal' rains with 6% shortfall, says IMD Killari quake management can help India face any natural disaster: Pawar India making new export records, economy will grow 10 times by 2047: Goyal