close
Sensex (0.49%)
65828.41 + 320.09
Nifty (0.59%)
19638.30 + 114.75
Nifty Smallcap (1.25%)
5883.30 + 72.60
Nifty Midcap (1.08%)
40537.05 + 433.00
Nifty Bank (0.64%)
44584.55 + 283.60
Heatmap

NIA arrests accused from Manipur in transnational conspiracy case

The agency sleuths arrested Seiminlun Gangte in a case the NIA registered suo moto on July 19 this year

National Investigation Agency NIA

National Investigation Agency NIA

ANI
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2023 | 9:16 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday arrested an accused in a case related to a transnational conspiracy by Myanmar and Bangladesh-based leadership of terror outfits to wage war against the Indian government by exploiting the current ethnic unrest in Manipur.
The agency sleuths arrested Seiminlun Gangte in a case the NIA registered suo moto on July 19 this year. The accused has been brought to Delhi after his arrest and will be produced before the jurisdictional court.
Investigation of the case (RC 24/2023/NIA/DLI) by the NIA revealed that Myanmar and Bangladesh-based militant groups have entered into a conspiracy with a section of militant leaders in India to indulge in incidents of violence with an intention to drive a wedge between different ethnic groups and to wage war against the government of India.
For this purpose, the NIA said, the aforementioned leadership has been providing funds to procure arms, ammunition, and other types of terrorist hardware, which are being sourced both from across the border as well as from other terrorist outfits active in the North Eastern states of India to stoke the current ethnic strife in Manipur.
Further investigations in the case are in progress.

Also Read

As Manipur reels from violence, home minister Shah to visit the state today

Tribal protest in Manipur turns violent; curfew imposed, internet suspended

NIA to probe protest, vandalism attempt at Indian High Commission in London

N Korea fires missile toward East Sea, Japan says taking all precautions

Meitei students' murder sparks fresh violence in Imphal: All details here

Delhi recorded second-best air quality during Jan-Sept in 6 years: CAQM

'Govt allocated Rs 100 cr for Aspirational Blocks Programme this fiscal'

Monsoon 2023 ends with 'below-normal' rains with 6% shortfall, says IMD

Killari quake management can help India face any natural disaster: Pawar

India making new export records, economy will grow 10 times by 2047: Goyal

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : National Investigation Agency NIA Manipur govt Manipur North East

First Published: Sep 30 2023 | 9:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesWorld Heart Day 2023Asian Games 2023 Kabaddi scheduleLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesIndia Cricket World Cup SquadHookah Ban in HaryanaGold-Silver PriceMCX Share PriceAsian Games 2023 September 30 schedule

Companies News

Air India completes acquisition of its 1st A350 aircraft through GIFT CityJalan Kalrock Consortium infuses Rs 100 crore in cash-strapped Jet Airways

Sports News

Asian Games 2023 September 30 schedule: India event timings, streamingAsian Games Day 6 Highlights: Historic shot put medal push IND tally to 33

India News

Punjab farmers continue three-day 'rail roko' agitation over MSP demandWar in Ukraine pushes India to obtain more self-propelled guns to arsenal

Economy News

Adani partnership remains steadfast: IHC on Adani units' stake saleSugar market eyes restrictions from India after lower monsoon rains
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon