Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

NIA carries out raids at 15 locations in JEI terror funding case in J&K

They said the residences of former Jamaat chief Sheikh Ghulam Hassan and another leader, Sayar Ahmad Reshi, in Kulgam district were among those raided

NIA

The Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir was banned by the Centre for five years in February 2019

Press Trust of India Jammu/Srinagar
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 10 2024 | 7:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday conducted raids at 15 locations across Jammu and Kashmir as part of its crackdown on the proscribed Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) in a terror funding case, an official said.
The raids in the twin capitals of Srinagar and Jammu along with Budgam in central and Kulgam and Anantnag in south Kashmir led to the seizure of incriminating documents and digital devices connected with the activities of JeI and its related Trusts and more than Rs 20 lakh, a spokesperson of the federal agency said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
However, official sources said two persons were also detained in Jammu for questioning during the raids targeting a private school and its functionaries including chairman at Gujjar Nagar and Shaheedi chowk in Jammu.
They said the residences of former Jamaat chief Sheikh Ghulam Hassan and another leader, Sayar Ahmad Reshi, in Kulgam district were among those raided.
The Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir was banned by the Centre for five years in February 2019.
The spokesperson said NIA teams swooped down on the premises of various suspects at five locations in Srinagar, three in Budgam, two in Kulgam, one in Anantnag, and four in Jammu.
"The investigations in the case, registered on February 5, 2021, have so far revealed that JeI and its members have continued to promote terrorist and secessionist activities in J&K even after the outfit was proscribed under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in February 2019," the spokesperson said.
The person added, "Operatives of the banned organisation had been collecting funds through donations from within India and abroad."

The NIA said the funds were collected mainly in the form of 'Zakat, Mowda and Bait-ul-Mal,' purported to promote charity and other welfare activities, such as health and education, but were instead being used for carrying out violent and secessionist activities.
It was further found that the funds raised by JeI were also being channelled to other proscribed terrorist organisations, such as Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) through well organised networks of JeI cadres, the spokesperson said.
The official said JeI was also engaged in inciting impressionable youth and recruiting new members (Rukuns) in J&K to further its secessionist activities.

Also Read

Winter session: Centre to move J-K reservation bills in LS for passage

No scope of corruption in J-K now as all services made online: Chief secy

NIA conducts raids in Jammu; Sopore Police nabs 2 overground workers of LeT

NIA files chargesheet against 2 members of Al-Qaeda-linked terrorist group

Several detained, ammo seized during NIA crackdown on terror-gangster nexus

Good governance now reality in Jammu & Kashmir: Lt Governor Sinha

Books alone will help us define our identity: Education minister Pradhan

Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned sine die as Budget session concludes

561 prisoners on death row in India, highest in two decades: Report

CAA rules before LS polls, citizenship to beneficiaries soon after: Shah

NIA had earlier chargesheeted four accused in the case, in which investigation is still on, the spokesperson said.
Topics : NIA Terrorsim Jammu and Kashmir

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 10 2024 | 7:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayArticle 370 TrailerLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayBharat Ratna AwardHappy Chocolate Day 2024Zomato Share PriceICC U19 World Cup 2024 FinalBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon