Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.59%)
65151.02 -388.40
Nifty (-0.51%)
19365.25 -99.75
Nifty Midcap (0.25%)
37895.50 + 93.85
Nifty Smallcap (0.22%)
5341.35 + 11.75
Nifty Bank (-0.13%)
43891.35 -55.05
Heatmap

NIA conducts raids in Jammu; Sopore Police nabs 2 overground workers of LeT

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) launched raids in the Bathindi area of Jammu and Kashmir

Security forces neutralise one unidentified terrorist during an encounter at Khrew in Pampore area of Awantipora; Operation underway

Representational image

ANI General News
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2023 | 9:00 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) launched raids in the Bathindi area of Jammu and Kashmir.
However, there was no official word on whether the raids were in connection with an ongoing investigation at the time of filing this report.
Meanwhile, the Sopore Police in Jammu and Kashmir arrested two OGWS (Over Ground Workers) of proscribed Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).
Following the arrest, cartridges and grenades were also recovered from the possession of the terror associates.
An FIR was registered in connection with the arrests and an investigation is underway, Sopore Police informed on Friday.

Also Read

IPL 2024: Will Pakistan's Mohd Amir play in World's richest cricket league?

State Investigation Agency raids in south Kashmir in terror-related case

NIA raids several places in Bihar as part of crackdown on govt-banned PFI

NIA conducts searches at many locations in Kashmir in terror-related case

NIA to probe protest, vandalism attempt at Indian High Commission in London

LIVE: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's Ladakh visit extended till August 25

Indian Navy to remain proactive in tackling security threats: Prez Murmu

5 killed after part of well collapses in J'khand, death toll still unknown

Art 370: SC questions issuance of constitutional orders for J-K post 1957

Rahul's visit to Ladakh extended till Aug 25, to celebrate Rajiv's birthday

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : National Investigation Agency NIA Jammu and Kashmir politics Jammu Kashmir crisis Jammu and Kashmir government

First Published: Aug 18 2023 | 9:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesGold-Silver PriceChandrayaan-3Stock to Watch TodayMP BJP Candidate ListChhattisgarh BJP Candidate ListIRE vs IND 1st T20 Playing 11ONGCUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Infosys Foundation announces STEM scholarship for underprivileged girlsAirtel Payments Bank revenue grows 41% to Rs 400 cr in Q1, profit up 143%

Election News

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: BJP announces first list of 21 candidatesMadhya Pradesh Assembly polls: BJP releases first list of 39 candidates

Technology News

New York bans TikTok on government devices citing 'security concerns'OpenAI acquires start-up Global Illumination to work on ChatGPT, products

Economy News

E-buses to rly track work, Union Cabinet approves Rs 1.18 trillion plansIndia's fuel sales slow down due to monsoon rains, shows prelim data
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon