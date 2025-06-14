Saturday, June 14, 2025 | 02:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / NIA chargesheets 17 in Chhattisgarh CRPF camp attack, 16 still absconding

NIA chargesheets 17 in Chhattisgarh CRPF camp attack, 16 still absconding

The case relates to the attack on the Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF) new camp at Dharmavaram and two adjacent CRPF/CoBRA camps

NIA, National Investigation Agency

NIA took over the case from the local police on February 9, 2024, and registered it against 21 named and 250-300 unknown armed cadres of CPI (Maoist) | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2025 | 2:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has chargesheeted 17 accused, including 16 absconders, in a 2024 case of attacks on CRPF camps in Chhattisgarh by CPI (Maoist) terror operatives, officials said on Saturday.

One of the chargesheeted accused is under arrest, who has been identified as Sodi Baman alias Deval, they said.

The absconders include two each central committee members and special zonal/state committee members, and other top cadres of the People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) Battalion No. 1, Telangana state committee, and Pamed area committee of CPI (Maoist), the officials said.

The PGLA is the armed wing of CPI (Maoist).

 

The chargesheet filed on Friday before an NIA special court in Jagdalpur, Chhattisgarh, has charged all the accused under various sections of Indian Penal Code, Arms Act, Explosive Substances Act, and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, an official statement said.

Also Read

army, naxal, Chhattisgarh, bastar, security forces

Who was Basavaraju, the Maoist chief killed in Chhattisgarh encounter?

K Chandrashekhar Rao, KCR

KCR asks Centre to stop killing Naxals under 'Operation Kagar'-What is it?

PremiumVishnu Deo Sai, Vishnu Deo, Chhattisgarh CM

Chhattisgarh govt prepares development roadmap for post-Maoist Bastar

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Special law needed as Maoist groups active in urban areas, says Fadnavis

An Indian army soldier stands guard on a highway on the outskirts of Kohima, capital of northeastern Nagaland state, India, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. Angry villagers burned army vehicles in protest after more than a dozen people were killed by soldiers w

12 suspected Maoists killed in Chhattisgarh encounter, total 36 in 2025

The case relates to the attack on the Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF) new camp at Dharmavaram and two adjacent CRPF/CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) camps at Chintawagu and Pamed in Bijapur district on January 16, 2024, it said.

Armed with automatic weapons and barrel grenade launchers (BGLs), the attackers attempted to loot weapons and other belongings of the security forces from the camps, the statement said.

"Twelve CRPF personnel at the Dharmavaram CRPF camp, which was set up on December 17, 2023, were injured in the attack, it said.

The NIA took over the case from the local police on February 9, 2024, and registered it against 21 named and 250-300 unknown armed cadres of proscribed terrorist organisation CPI (Maoist), the statement said.

Investigations revealed that the chargesheeted accused had been involved in the recruitment of youth, as part of a criminal conspiracy to wage war against the democratically-elected government of India, the probe agency said.

They were in possession of prohibited arms, ammunition and explosive materials, and had organised and attended conspiracy meetings, it said.

They also established a dummy training camp as replica of the target camps, imparted training and gave motivational speeches to their armed cadres to carry out an armed rebellion, besides conducting recce of the said camps and executing the final attacks, the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Security Forces, naxalism

CRPF officer killed during anti-Naxal operation in Odisha's Sundergarh

Prataprao Jadhav, Prataprao

Yoga now a global mass movement thanks to PM Modi's efforts: Ayush minister

Tibor Kapu of Hungary, Isro astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, Mission Commander Peggy Whitson, and ESA astronaut Sławosz Uznanski-Wisniewski of Poland

India's Shubhanshu Shukla set for June 19 launch aboard Axiom-4 mission

Indian Navy, Singapore ship

Singapore ship on fire towed further out to sea as firefighting continues

Ahmedabad Plane Crash, Plane Crash

NSG joins relief efforts at Air India plane crash site in Ahmedabad

Topics : Maoist attack Maoists Chhattisgarh CRPF camp attack National Investigation Agency NIA

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 14 2025 | 2:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIsrael Strike on Iran's Nuclear SitesGold-Silver Price TodaySunjay Kapoor DeathAir India Plane Crash in GujaratBoeing 787-8 DreamlinerLatest LIVE newsNEET Results 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon