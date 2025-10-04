Saturday, October 04, 2025 | 01:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / NIA files chargesheet against key accused in Chandigarh grenade attack case

NIA files chargesheet against key accused in Chandigarh grenade attack case

The attack, which targeted a retired Punjab Police officer, was part of a conspiracy to spread fear in the society, said the statement issued by the probe agency

NIA, National Investigation Agency

Both Rinda and Passia were chargesheeted as absconders, along with two arrested accused, Rohan Masih and Vishal Masih, in March last year (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 04 2025 | 1:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has chargesheeted a key accused in the Chandigarh Sector 10 grenade attack case, masterminded by foreign-based Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terrorists, an official statement issued on Saturday said.

Abhijot Singh alias Babba alias Gopi, a Punjab resident who was arrested in April this year for his involvement in the attack, has been charged in the supplementary chargesheet filed before a special NIA court in Chandigarh on Friday, it said.

The attack, which targeted a retired Punjab Police officer, was part of a conspiracy to spread fear in the society, said the statement issued by the probe agency.

 

The conspiracy was orchestrated by Pakistan-based BKI terrorist Harwinder Singh alias Rinda, in collusion with US-based gangster Happy Passia, it said.

As per the NIA investigations, Passia was responsible for the recruitment and funding, and for providing weapons and explosives to the India-based operatives.

Also Read

MiG-21 aircraft

MiG-21 jet flies into the sunset after six decades of distinguished service

Electric vehicles, EVs, Electric car

Delhi, Maharashtra, Chandigarh lead in NITI's Electric Mobility Index

Enforcement Directorate, ED

ED raids call centres in Chandigarh Tricity running tech support scam

Enforcement Directorate, ED

ED raids Chandigarh call centres duping foreigners with tech support scam

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon

Monsoon hits Chandigarh, parts of Haryana, may intensify from June 25-30

Both Rinda and Passia were chargesheeted as absconders, along with two arrested accused, Rohan Masih and Vishal Masih, in March last year.

During the investigation, the NIA identified Abhijot as a co-conspirator in the case, leading to his arrest.

Investigations have revealed that Abhijot had travelled to Armenia in December 2023, where he came in contact with Passia's terror node Shamsher Shera, the statement said.

Shera had recruited Abhijot into Passia's terror gang.

Following his return to India mid-last year, Abhijot conducted a recce of the target in July 2024 and, along with Rohan, attempted to kill the retired officer in August 2024, the NIA said.

He had received funds from foreign-based BKI handlers for the job, it said.

Subsequently, in September 2024, Rohan and Vishal carried out the grenade attack, the probe agency said.

The September 2024 attack was intended to target the officer, whom the assailants believed to be the occupant of the house in Sector 10, Chandigarh.

The NIA is continuing with its efforts to trace other accused and associates involved in providing logistical support and terror hardware to the field operatives as part of the conspiracy, the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Zubeen Garg

Manager, festival organiser may have poisoned Zubeen Garg, says bandmate

JP Nadda, Nadda

65 mn women screened under 'Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar' campaign: Nadda

Cyclone Dana, Cyclone, Dana

Cyclone Shakti intensifies, set to bring heavy rain, strong winds to Mumbai

Woman, ration shop, fingerprint, rural area

Tamil Nadu to deliver ration at doorsteps on Oct 6, 7, ahead of Diwali

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi unveils initiatives worth over ₹62,000 cr for youth; Bihar in focus

Topics : Chandigarh Grenade Grenade blast NIA National Investigation Agency NIA Pro-Khalistan terrorists

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 04 2025 | 1:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold vs Silver: Where to investElon Musk NetworthOTT Release This WeekNRI Billionaire ListGold-Silver Price TodayBest FD RatesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon