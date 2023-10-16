close
NIA makes first arrest in connection with Manipur car bomb blast case

Investigation revealed the involvement of Hussain in the bomb blast, the official said, adding that further probe in the case is in progress

arrested, jailed, police custody

The case was initially registered by the Manipur Police on June 21 at the PGCI police station | Representative Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2023 | 9:01 PM IST
The National Investigation Agency on Monday arrested a person in Assam in connection with a car bomb blast that took in Manipur in June, an official said.
An improvised explosive device-laden vehicle parked on a bridge went off on June 21 in the Kwakta area of Manipur's Bishnupur district, resulting in injuries to three people. The bridge, along with a few houses nearby, was also damaged in the blast.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) said Md Noor Hussain was arrested on an intelligence-based joint operation with the Assam Police from Silchar, in Cachar district, in connection with the blast.
The case was initially registered by the Manipur Police on June 21 at the PGCI police station in Moirang sub-division of Bishnupur and re-registered by the NIA two days later in Imphal, the official said.
Investigation revealed the involvement of Hussain in the bomb blast, the official said, adding that further probe in the case is in progress.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 16 2023 | 9:01 PM IST

