Mumbai airport recorded 33% increase in passenger traffic in Q3CY23

Adani-group owned Mumbai airport, also known as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), reported a 33 per cent year-on-year increase in passenger traffic for the third quarter of calendar year 2023 (Q3CY23). The airport saw 12.7 million passengers, up from 9.6 million in the same period last year.

August 2023 emerged as the busiest month of the quarter for CSMIA, with a footfall of 4.32 million passengers. This spike was attributed to two long weekends, as well as holidays like Independence Day, Raksha Bandhan, and Onam, which stimulated domestic travel.

During Q3CY23, the airport recorded 60,861 domestic air traffic movements (ATMs) and 20,438 international ATMs. An air traffic movement is classified as either an arrival or departure at an airport.

Domestic airlines such as IndiGo, Air India, and Vistara dominated the domestic sector in terms of market share. On the international front, IndiGo, Air India, and Emirates maintained their leadership positions.

In a statement, the airport said, "The growth in passenger traffic at CSMIA is in line with industry trends and reaffirms the airport's commitment to offering global connectivity, seamless transfers, top-tier hospitality, and services. Safety and security remain our utmost priority, ensuring a smooth and convenient transit experience for all travellers."