Business Standard
Home / India News / NIA searches former MLC Manorma Devi's premises in Gaya over Maoist links

NIA searches former MLC Manorma Devi's premises in Gaya over Maoist links

The case relates to the recovery and seizure of two booklets pertaining to CPI (Maoist) Magadh Zonal Sangathnic Committee

National Investigation Agency NIA

National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday carried out searches at the premises of two persons in Gaya.

Press Trust of India Gaya (Bihar)
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2024 | 11:13 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday carried out searches at the premises of two persons in Gaya, including former member of Bihar Legislative Council, as part of its probe into their alleged links with the banned CPI(Maoist), sources said.
NIA sleuths conducted searches at the premises of former MLC Manorma Devi in Rampur area and businessman Dwarika Yadav in Gointha village, they added.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Sources said the searches are part of NIA's probe into alleged conspiracy by the Maoists to revive and strengthen the organisation in the state's Magadh area.
The case relates to the recovery and seizure of two booklets pertaining to CPI (Maoist) Magadh Zonal Sangathnic Committee, along with arms and ammunition from the possession of two persons, Rohit Rai and Pramod Yadav, in 2023.
 
The duo, along with their associates, were extorting contactors and brick kiln owners to promote Maoist activities.
Officials remain tightlipped about the specifics of the NIA operation. Family members of Manorma Devi have previously been arrested for alleged connections to CPI (Maoist) cadres. Despite multiple attempts, Devi was unavailable for comment.
Talking to reporters, Gaya SSP Ashish Bharti said, "The NIA had requested the district police for security personnel for carrying out a search which was provided to the probe agency".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

NIA raids in Punjab over 2023 grenade attack by pro-Khalistani supporters

NIA raids in Punjab over 2023 grenade attack by pro-Khalistani supporters

Rameshwaram cafe blast, Bengaluru cafe blast

Rameshwaram Cafe blast: NIA chargesheets 4, says BJP office first target

National Investigation Agency NIA

NIA conducts searches across 7 states to probe leakage of defence secrets

Engineer Rashid, Jammu & Kashmir

Delhi court seeks NIA's response on Engineer Rashid's bail application

Supreme Court, SC, Top Court

'Bail is rule, jail exception' for offences even under special statutes: SC

Topics : NIA Bihar Maoist

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 19 2024 | 11:13 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh Live ScoreUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresStocks to Buy TodayNorthern Arc Capital IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon