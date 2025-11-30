Sunday, November 30, 2025 | 10:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / NIA team raids house in Bihar village in connection with Delhi blast

NIA team raids house in Bihar village in connection with Delhi blast

The house raided by the NIA team belonged to Abdul Hadi, a retired branch postmaster, who spoke to journalists later. | (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Khagaria (Bihar)
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2025 | 10:07 PM IST

A team of the National Investigating Agency on Sunday raided the house of a retired postal department official in Bihar in connection with the blast near Red Fort in Delhi earlier this month, police said.

According to Deepak Kumar, SHO of Mansi police station in Khagaria district, the NIA team raided a house in Saidpur village at around 3 am, and the search operation continued for nearly five hours.

The SHO did not divulge the case in connection with which the raid was conducted, but sources in the district police said the team was investigating the November 10 car explosion near Red Fort blast which has claimed at least 15 lives.

 

The house raided by the NIA team belonged to Abdul Hadi, a retired branch postmaster, who spoke to journalists later.

"We are decent people and were aghast when the NIA sleuths entered our house in the early hours. We are clueless why they came here. No member of my family has ever been involved in any type of police case," Hadi said.

"The entire house was ransacked. Every nook and corner was scanned with the help of metal detectors. Mobile phones were checked by the raiding team. Female members of the family are distraught. This is torture," he claimed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Delhi blast NIA Bihar

First Published: Nov 30 2025 | 10:07 PM IST

