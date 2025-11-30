Sunday, November 30, 2025 | 08:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Road dust emerges as major pollutant in Delhi; 35 high-dust spots located

Road dust emerges as major pollutant in Delhi; 35 high-dust spots located

Out of the 321 stretches checked, 35 showed high levels of visible dust, 61 had moderate dust, 94 recorded low dust and 131 had no visible dust

New Delhi, India, air pollution

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2025 | 8:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Road dust remains a major driver of particulate pollution in the capital, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) said on Sunday after its flying squads inspected 321 road stretches across Delhi under Operation Clean Air.

The inspections, carried out on Saturday, were meant to check how much dust had settled on the roads and whether cleaning, sweeping and dust-suppression measures by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), and Central Public Works Department (CPWD) were working on the ground.

Out of the 321 stretches checked, 35 showed high levels of visible dust, 61 had moderate dust, 94 recorded low dust and 131 had no visible dust.

 

CAQM in a statement said the results highlight once again that road dust remains a major contributor to Delhi's particulate matter, especially in winter, and that regular mechanical sweeping, timely removal of collected dust, pavement upkeep, and water-sprinkling are essential.

MCD had the largest number of roads under inspection (182 stretches) and all 35 high-dust spots were found in its jurisdiction.

Also Read

Air pollution, Delhi

PIL in Delhi HC seeks urgent action to tackle hazardous air pollution

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Congress unveils 10-point action plan to tackle Mumbai's air quality crisis

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

After severe smog, Delhi's AQI slips to 'poor' but hotspots remain high

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Delhi's AQI sees minor relief as winds improve, air remains 'very poor'

Varsha Gaikwad,Varsha

Varsha Gaikwad hits out at Maha govt, says Mumbai becoming a 'gas chamber'

Fifty stretches showed moderate dust, 70 low dust, and 27 had no dust.

The commission said this shows MCD needs to step up road-cleaning, especially on stretches where dust keeps returning.

In comparison, NDMC fared better. Of the 133 stretches checked, 100 had no visible dust, 24 showed low dust and nine moderate dust. None of the NDMC roads fell in the high-dust category.

CPWD, which has a much smaller network, also reported no high-dust stretches. Of the six roads inspected, two had moderate dust and four had no visible dust.

CAQM said the inspection drive, supported by geo-tagged and time-stamped photos, is part of its efforts under the statutory framework and the Graded Response Action Plan.

The commission has asked all agencies, particularly MCD, to strengthen cleaning, improve mechanical sweeping schedules and follow dust-control norms and its directions more strictly.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Cyclone

Cyclone Ditwah to bring heavy rain across Andhra Pradesh, says IMD

Modi, Narendra Modi

Urgent need to transform public perception of police: PM Modi at DGPs' meet

Modi, Narendra Modi

Comprehensive strategy a must to tackle drug abuse, says PM Narendra Modi

Parliament, New Parliament

Parties press for clarity on SIR and key bills ahead of Winter Session

Supreme Court

SC to hear on Monday pleas seeking filling of vacancies in CIC, SICs

Topics : Air Quality Index Air pollution study air pollution Delhi air quality Delhi-NCR

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 30 2025 | 8:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGoogle Maps Power Saving ModeEPF Passbook UpdateSennheiser HDB 630 HeadphonesThailand FloodsH-1B Visa ScamBig Boss 19 Voting TrendHong Kong FirePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon