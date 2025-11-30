Sunday, November 30, 2025 | 08:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Delhi experiences coldest November day on Sunday: Meteorological dept

Delhi experiences coldest November day on Sunday: Meteorological dept

The maximum temperature settled at its lowest of the season at 24.3 degrees Celsius, while the second-lowest was 25 degrees Celsius, it said

Delhi winters, cold wave

In comparison, last year the lowest maximum for November was 23.5 degrees Celsius, recorded on the 18th, the Met data read. | (PTI Photo/Sachin Saini)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Nov 30 2025 | 8:11 PM IST

Delhi experienced its coldest November day so far this season on Sunday, with the maximum temperature dropping to 24.3 degrees Celsius, 1.7 degrees below normal, the Meteorological department said.

The maximum temperature settled at its lowest of the season at 24.3 degrees Celsius, while the second-lowest was 25 degrees Celsius, it said.

In comparison, last year the lowest maximum for November was 23.5 degrees Celsius, recorded on the 18th, the Met data read.

Meanwhile, this November was Delhi's coldest in five years, as nights slipped to 8 degrees Celsius, the lowest in three years, and the monthly average minimum settled at 11.5 degrees Celsius.

 

The city's lowest minimum this year so far was 8 degrees Celsius, while last year it was 9.5 degrees Celsius, and in 2023 it was 9.2 degrees Celsius, according to the data.

Last year, the average minimum was 14.7 degrees Celsius, while it stood at 12 degrees Celsius in 2023, 12.3 degrees Celsius in 2022 and 11.9 degrees Celsius in 2021.

The department has predicted fog for Monday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 30 2025 | 8:11 PM IST

