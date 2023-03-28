People can trace their photos with PM through AI, NaMo app gets new feature

If you have a picture clicked with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and don't know how to trace it, there is a way to get the recorded memories.

A new feature 'Photo Booth' has recently been added to the NaMo app and this helps trace the photograph which can also be downloaded.

All that one needs to do is to scan one's face and hit the search button and all the relevant pictures will pop up.

"We are using Artificial Intelligence for this and through this technology, photos come up during the search process," an official told ANI.

It's not just leaders or MPs who can access the feature.

"During any event of PM Modi, several people come to welcome him. AI feature will use technology and get them their photographs too," a source said.

A team working on NaMo App is working on the features of this initiative.

As of now, the AI-process can track a photograph up to 30 days old but this will soon trace photos that are much older, sources said.

"For MPs and leaders it's easy to trace their photographs but for others who have no way to get access to their photographs, this is phenomenal," an MP told ANI.

Sources said it is one-of-kind feature and is NaMo App is one of the first platform to use it so extensively in line with PM Modi's penchant for technology.At a meeting of BJP MPs this morning, PM Modi asked them to make use of technology. "One needn't be a technical expert but must learn to evolve and adapt by constantly learning," PM Modi is learnt to have told the MPs.