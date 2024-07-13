Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant tie knot at star-studded ceremony: WATCH

Anant Ambani and his wife Radhika Merchant performing their wedding rituals in presence of friends and family on July 12, 2024. (Photo credit: Gujarat Samachar)

Social media is abuzz with photos, videos, and snippets offering glimpses into the grand wedding that many have dubbed the wedding of the year and highlights the staggering wealth and growing clout of Mukesh, Asia’s richest person.





Ce mariage a coûté plus de $600 millions de dollars avec une liste d’invités exceptionnels.



À ce titre, l’artiste Rema a été payé 3 millions de dollars pour chanter lors de ce mariage… pic.twitter.com/FPieZMz5MW C’est au tour du second fils du milliardaire indien Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani se de marier.Ce mariage a coûté plus de $600 millions de dollars avec une liste d’invités exceptionnels.À ce titre, l’artiste Rema a été payé 3 millions de dollars pour chanter lors de ce mariage… https://t.co/YZTenqJK41 July 12, 2024

Bride Radhika shines in Abu Sandeep, Manish Malhotra outfits

Hours before the wedding, popular Instagram fashion handle, Diet Sabya, revealed Radhika’s bridal look, showing her in a custom Abu Sandeep Khosla ensemble.

Radhika paid homage to the Gujarati bridal tradition of 'Panetar' for her wedding attire. She wore a ghagra adorned with layers and a detachable trail, complemented by a 5-metre head veil and a tissue shoulder dupatta on her special day, Diet Sabya revealed.

For her Vidaai, Radhika, daughter of pharma tycoons Viren and Shaila Merchant, wore a Manish Malhotra lehenga.

Rajnikanth, Priyanka Chopra dance in Anant’s 'baraat'

Images and videos from the wedding showed the couple, both 29 years old, during their garland exchange ceremony.

During ‘baraat’ ceremony (the procession or the groom's wedding party), actors Rajnikanth, Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, US wrestler and actor John Cena were spotted dancing to several Bollywood songs.

The glitzy event capped months-long extravagant celebrations which saw performances by popstars including Rihanna and Justin Bieber.