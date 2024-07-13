Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant tie knot at star-studded ceremony: WATCH

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Anant Ambani, the youngest son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, has married his childhood friend Radhika Merchant in a lavish ceremony in Mumbai.
The ceremony, reportedly costing around $300 million, was held at the Jio World Convention Centre at Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex on Friday.
Guest list at Anant Ambani's wedding
The wedding was attended by celebrities, politicians, diplomats, and business figures. Reality TV star Kim Kardashian, her sister Khloe, and 'Calm Down' singer Rema and former UK PMs Tony Blair and Boris Johnson were among the international guests.
Superstar Rajnikanth, the Bachchans, Kapoors, and Khans from Bollywood also attended the wedding.
The glitzy event capped months-long extravagant celebrations which saw performances by popstars including Rihanna and Justin Bieber.
Social media is abuzz with photos, videos, and snippets offering glimpses into the grand wedding that many have dubbed the wedding of the year and highlights the staggering wealth and growing clout of Mukesh, Asia’s richest person.
Bride Radhika shines in Abu Sandeep, Manish Malhotra outfits
Hours before the wedding, popular Instagram fashion handle, Diet Sabya, revealed Radhika’s bridal look, showing her in a custom Abu Sandeep Khosla ensemble.
Radhika paid homage to the Gujarati bridal tradition of 'Panetar' for her wedding attire. She wore a ghagra adorned with layers and a detachable trail, complemented by a 5-metre head veil and a tissue shoulder dupatta on her special day, Diet Sabya revealed.
For her Vidaai, Radhika, daughter of pharma tycoons Viren and Shaila Merchant, wore a Manish Malhotra lehenga.
Rajnikanth, Priyanka Chopra dance in Anant’s 'baraat'
Images and videos from the wedding showed the couple, both 29 years old, during their garland exchange ceremony.
During ‘baraat’ ceremony (the procession or the groom's wedding party), actors Rajnikanth, Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, US wrestler and actor John Cena were spotted dancing to several Bollywood songs.