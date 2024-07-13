Business Standard
Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant tie knot at star-studded ceremony: WATCH

Anant-Radhika wedding: The wedding was attended by key Bollywood figures, former UK PMs, senior Indian politicians and reality TV star Kim Kardashian

Anant Ambani and his wife Radhika Merchant performing their wedding rituals in presence of friends and family on July 12, 2024. (Photo credit: Gujarat Samachar)

Nisha Anand New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 13 2024 | 1:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Anant Ambani, the youngest son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, has married his childhood friend Radhika Merchant in a lavish ceremony in Mumbai.

The ceremony, reportedly costing around $300 million, was held at the Jio World Convention Centre at Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex on Friday.
 

Guest list at Anant Ambani's wedding

The wedding was attended by celebrities, politicians, diplomats, and business figures. Reality TV star Kim Kardashian, her sister Khloe, and 'Calm Down' singer Rema and former UK PMs Tony Blair and Boris Johnson were among the international guests.
Superstar Rajnikanth, the Bachchans, Kapoors, and Khans from Bollywood also attended the wedding.

US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti, Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser, and Samsung Electronics Chairman Jay Lee were other prominent personalities who attended the ceremony.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The glitzy event capped months-long extravagant celebrations which saw performances by popstars including Rihanna and Justin Bieber.
Social media is abuzz with photos, videos, and snippets offering glimpses into the grand wedding that many have dubbed the wedding of the year and highlights the staggering wealth and growing clout of Mukesh, Asia’s richest person.

Bride Radhika shines in Abu Sandeep, Manish Malhotra outfits

Hours before the wedding, popular Instagram fashion handle, Diet Sabya, revealed Radhika’s bridal look, showing her in a custom Abu Sandeep Khosla ensemble.

Radhika paid homage to the Gujarati bridal tradition of 'Panetar' for her wedding attire. She wore a ghagra adorned with layers and a detachable trail, complemented by a 5-metre head veil and a tissue shoulder dupatta on her special day, Diet Sabya revealed.

For her Vidaai, Radhika, daughter of pharma tycoons Viren and Shaila Merchant, wore a Manish Malhotra lehenga.

Rajnikanth, Priyanka Chopra dance in Anant’s 'baraat'

Images and videos from the wedding showed the couple, both 29 years old, during their garland exchange ceremony.

During ‘baraat’ ceremony (the procession or the groom's wedding party), actors Rajnikanth, Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, US wrestler and actor John Cena were spotted dancing to several Bollywood songs.

First Published: Jul 13 2024 | 12:48 PM IST

