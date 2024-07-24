Paris Olympics 2024: Nita Ambani unanimously re-elected as IOC member

Speaking after her re-election, Nita Ambani expressed gratitude and said she was 'deeply honoured to be re-elected as a member of the International Olympic Committee' | Photo: ANI

Ahead of the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games scheduled to begin this weekend, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Wednesday announced that Nita Ambani, Founder of Reliance Foundation has been re-elected unanimously as the IOC from India at the 142nd IOC session in Paris that is currently underway, winning unanimously with 100 per cent of the vote. Speaking after her re-election, Nita Ambani expressed gratitude and said she was "deeply honoured to be re-elected as a member of the International Olympic Committee." Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "I would like to thank President Bach and all my colleagues in the IOC for their faith and trust in me. This re-election is not just a personal milestone but also a recognition of India's growing influence in the global sporting arena. I share this moment of joy and pride with every Indian and look forward to continuing our efforts to strengthen the Olympic Movement in India and around the world," she said.

Nita Ambani was first appointed to join the prestigious body in 2016, at the Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games. Since then, as India's first woman to join the IOC, Nita Ambani has already made great strides for the association, whilst also championing India's sporting ambitions and Olympic vision. This includes recently hosting the first IOC session in Mumbai for over 40 years, in October 2023, which was hailed as showcasing the new, ambitious India to the world.

As Founder and Chairperson of the Reliance Foundation, Nita Ambani seeks to empower millions of Indians with resources and opportunities. She drives various initiatives across sport, education, health, art and culture - all aimed at improving the lives of people across the country. Reliance Foundation is at the forefront of driving India's sports growth with its programmes from grassroots to the elite, reaching more than 22.9 million children and youth in India since its inception.

The organisation is focused on promoting a variety of sports across India, particularly in remote places where access to sport and equipment are not a given.

IOC President Thomas Bach congratulated the re-elected members of the committee.

"Congratulations to everbody re-elected in the committee and thank you to every colleague for carrying me on their shoulders," Thomas Bach said.

The Olympic Games Paris 2024 will be held in the capital city of France from July 26 to August 11 this year.