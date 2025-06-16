Monday, June 16, 2025 | 10:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Amitabh Kant steps down as G20 Sherpa, marks end of 45-year govt career

India's G20 Sherpa and former CEO of NITI Aayog Amitabh Kant announced his resignation from public service

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 10:36 AM IST

Amitabh Kant, India’s G20 Sherpa and former CEO of NITI Aayog, announced his resignation from public service on Monday, bringing to a close a 45-year career in government. In a social media post, Kant said he is stepping away from public office to “embrace new opportunities” and support free enterprise, startups, think tanks, and academic institutions. 
Kant’s resignation has been accepted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In his post, the former bureaucrat expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for placing trust in him to lead several developmental initiatives that he said have “shaped India’s growth trajectory”.
 
"After 45 years of dedicated government service, I have made the decision to embrace new opportunities and move forward in life," he wrote. "I am incredibly thankful to the Prime Minister of India for... giving me the opportunity to drive a range of developmental initiatives." 
Kant was appointed G20 Sherpa in 2022, a role that gained prominence during India’s presidency of the grouping in 2023.  
“Leading India’s G20 Presidency in 2023 was a significant milestone in my career,” Kant wrote, noting India’s successful handling of a challenging global environment and the unanimous adoption of the New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration. He also highlighted the presidency’s focus on inclusive, people-centric governance, with G20 meetings held across all Indian states and union territories. 
Among key outcomes of India’s G20 term was the inclusion of the African Union as a permanent member—a move Kant described as aligned with India’s commitment to “global equity and the voice of the Global South”.
 

Kant began his public service career in Kerala, where he led developmental and urban renewal initiatives, including the launch of the 'God’s Own Country' tourism campaign and civic upgrades in Calicut. Later, at the Ministry of Tourism, he was instrumental in launching the 'Incredible India' campaign, which he described as a high-impact initiative for job creation and economic growth.
  During his tenure as CEO of NITI Aayog, Kant oversaw major initiatives including the Aspirational Districts Programme, the Atal Innovation Mission, and policy thrusts on digital infrastructure, green hydrogen, and advanced chemistry cells. These efforts, he said, helped position India as a leader in innovation, public service delivery, and climate action. 
Previously, as Secretary of the Department for Industrial Policy and Promotion, Kant spearheaded flagship reforms such as 'Ease of Doing Business', 'Make in India', and 'Startup India', which collectively helped India climb 79 places in the World Bank’s ease of doing business rankings, he said.
  Kant also shared a collage of images capturing key moments from his public service career, including moments with Prime Minister Modi, the Dalai Lama, and other global leaders and thinkers, as well as, events from his G20 tenure. 
“I now look forward to India’s transformational journey towards Viksit Bharat by supporting free enterprise, startups, think tanks, and academic institutions,” he said, signing off with a nod to his long-standing belief in the nation’s potential: “India has always been, and will always be, Incredible.”
     
 
   

Topics : Amitabh Kant G20 BS Web Reports NITI Aayog CEO resignations

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 10:11 AM IST

