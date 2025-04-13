Sunday, April 13, 2025 | 05:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Committed to welfare of Dalits, upper castes alike: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Committed to welfare of Dalits, upper castes alike: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Speaking at an event organised by JD(U) on the eve of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar's birth anniversary, Nitish Kumar urged people from all communities to foster unity

Nitish Kumar, Nitish

Paying tribute to Dr Ambedkar, the JD(U) chief reminisced about visiting Babasaheb’s residence during his time as a Union minister in former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s cabinet. (Photo: PTI)

Himanshu Thakur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2025 | 5:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday reiterated his government’s commitment to ensuring the welfare of every section of society, including Dalits, backward classes, and upper castes.  Speaking at ‘Bhim Samvad,’ an event organised by Janata Dal (United) on the eve of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar’s birth anniversary, Kumar urged people from all communities to foster unity and maintain an atmosphere of peace and harmony.  Paying tribute to Dr Ambedkar, the JD(U) chief reminisced about visiting Babasaheb’s residence during his time as a Union minister in former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s cabinet.   "Our government is committed for the welfare of all sections of society including, Dalits, mahadalits, backward and extremely backward classes, Muslim community and upper castes. Babasaheb will remain an inspiration for us,” Kumar stated while addressing the gathering.   
  Several prominent JD(U) leaders, including Union minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan, the party's national working president Sanjay Kumar Jha, and ministers from the state cabinet were present at the programme held at the Bapu Sabhagar auditorium in Patna.  BJP's padyatra  In a nearby event at the historic Gandhi Maidan in Patna, the BJP, JD(U)’s ally, flagged off a 'Jai Bhim Padyatra.’ The march was joined by Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Bihar BJP chief Dilip Jaiswal, Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, along with other senior party leaders.  Mandaviya shared a message on the social media platform X, stating, "On the eve of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar's birth anniversary, more than six thousand young colleagues of MY Bharat organised 'Jai Bhim Padyatra' in Patna, on Sunday. Babasaheb was the architect of the Constitution, he laid the foundation of India's strong democracy."  "Based on his thoughts, vision and principles, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji has set a target to make the nation developed by 2047 and the participation of youth is most important in this. Through this padyatra, thousands of youth got connected to the thoughts of Baba Saheb," he added. 
  (With inputs from PTI)

More From This Section

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa, Himanta

CM Himanta discusses Rs 50K cr investment plans for Assam with Jeet Adani

DK Shivakumar, Shivakumar

Karnataka govt to not take hasty decision on caste census, says Shivakumar

Parliament, New Parliament

Parliamentary panel recommends independent survey, revamp of MGNREGS

Modi, Narendra Modi, N Chandrababu Naidu, Naidu

Andhra kicks off Rs 65K cr Amaravati project, invites PM Modi for launch

Bengal BSF security

Murshidabad Waqf protests: 150 held over violence, central forces deployed

Topics : Nitish Kumar B R Ambedkar Bihar

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 13 2025 | 5:06 PM IST

Explore News

RR vs RCB LIVE ScoreRR vs RCB Playing 11RR vs RCB Pitch ReportDC vs MI Playing 11DC vs MI Pitch ReportGold-Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVECompanies Q4 ResultsIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon