CM Himanta discusses Rs 50K cr investment plans for Assam with Jeet Adani

Sarma said the state government was expecting that the proposals given by the Adani Group for investment in various sectors would become a reality soon

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addresses a press conference, in Guwahati, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Guwahati
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met Adani Group director Jeet Adani on Sunday and discussed the investments of Rs 50,000 crore proposed by the conglomerate during the state's business summit in February.

Sarma said the state government was expecting that the proposals given by the Adani Group for investment in various sectors would become a reality soon.

"During #AdvantageAssam2, the Adani Group made a Rs 50,000 cr investment commitment. Today along with my senior officers we had an in depth meeting with Mr Jeet Adani, Director of Adani Group, and his team to operationalise this commitment," he said in a post on X.

 

"We expect the MoUs which we signed related to significant investments in developing an aero-city, hotels, cement plant and key infrastructure projects, will take off soon," he added.

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani had announced that the conglomerate will invest Rs 50,000 crore across various sectors in the state, addressing the inaugural function of the Advantage Assam 2.0 business summit in February.

