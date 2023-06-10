close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

NMC proposes common counselling for admissions to graduate courses in India

These new Regulations are called Graduate Medical Education Regulations, 2023 or GMER-23

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Students, exams, examination, results, school, education

Photo: Shutterstock

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2023 | 3:31 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The National Medical Commission in its new regulations has proposed a common counselling for admissions to graduate courses at all medical institutions in the country on the basis of the NEET-UG merit list.

These new Regulations are called Graduate Medical Education Regulations, 2023 or GMER-23.

"Without prejudice to anything stated in the present Regulations or other NMC Regulations, there shall be common counselling for admission to graduate courses in medicine for all Medical Institutions in India based on the merit list of the NEET-UG," the NMC in a gazette notification on June 2 said.

Counselling shall entirely be based on the seat matrix provided by NMC, provided the common counselling may have multiple rounds as may be necessary, it stated.

The Under-Graduate Medical Education Board (UGMEB) shall publish guidelines for the conduct of common counselling, and the designated authority under section 17 below shall conduct the counselling in conformity with the published guidelines.

The government will appoint a designated authority for the counselling and decide and notify its agency and method for all undergraduate seats.

Also Read

NEET UG 2023: Admit card, exam city slip likely today on neet.nta.nic.in

NEET Admit Card 2023 today: NTA likely to release hall ticket on website

Do's & Donts for NEET UG 2023 exam today: Here's all you need to know

Centre releases Rs 22.20 cr for treatment of patients with rare diseases

NEET PG 2023 scorecard likely be tomorrow. Check complete details

Assam, Manipur CMs meet to discuss situation in violence-hit state

Will discuss with supporters outcome of talks held with govt: Bajrang Punia

What's their fault, ask parents of students under deportation from Canada

Triple train tragedy: Odisha govt's quick action saved 1200 lives

After restoring OPS, debt-ridden Himachal hits market for Rs 800 cr loan

No medical institute shall admit any candidate to the Graduate Medical Education (GME) course in contravention of these regulations, the regulations stated.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : NMC Health medical entrance

First Published: Jun 10 2023 | 3:31 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Doesn't suit any leader to criticise own country abroad: Shah targets Rahul

Photo: PTI
4 min read

UP's debt burden to touch Rs 7.84 tn in FY 2023-24, 40% higher than before

Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh
3 min read

Triple train tragedy: Odisha govt's quick action saved 1200 lives

Odisha train crash
5 min read

Most Popular

Do not see any threat to jobs from current form of AI: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Rajeev Chandrasekhar
3 min read

Ganga expressway in UP likely to open for the public before schedule

Construction of the Kanpur-Lucknow expressway is expected to start from December this year, as nearly 70 per cent of the land acquisition is complete.
2 min read

Modi's US visit: PM's address to new business advocacy group in works

PM Modi
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon