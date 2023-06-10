NMC proposes common counselling for admissions to graduate courses in India

The National Medical Commission in its new regulations has proposed a common counselling for admissions to graduate courses at all medical institutions in the country on the basis of the NEET-UG merit list.

These new Regulations are called Graduate Medical Education Regulations, 2023 or GMER-23.

"Without prejudice to anything stated in the present Regulations or other NMC Regulations, there shall be common counselling for admission to graduate courses in medicine for all Medical Institutions in India based on the merit list of the NEET-UG," the NMC in a gazette notification on June 2 said.

Counselling shall entirely be based on the seat matrix provided by NMC, provided the common counselling may have multiple rounds as may be necessary, it stated.

The Under-Graduate Medical Education Board (UGMEB) shall publish guidelines for the conduct of common counselling, and the designated authority under section 17 below shall conduct the counselling in conformity with the published guidelines.

The government will appoint a designated authority for the counselling and decide and notify its agency and method for all undergraduate seats.

Also Read NEET UG 2023: Admit card, exam city slip likely today on neet.nta.nic.in NEET Admit Card 2023 today: NTA likely to release hall ticket on website Do's & Donts for NEET UG 2023 exam today: Here's all you need to know Centre releases Rs 22.20 cr for treatment of patients with rare diseases NEET PG 2023 scorecard likely be tomorrow. Check complete details Assam, Manipur CMs meet to discuss situation in violence-hit state Will discuss with supporters outcome of talks held with govt: Bajrang Punia What's their fault, ask parents of students under deportation from Canada Triple train tragedy: Odisha govt's quick action saved 1200 lives After restoring OPS, debt-ridden Himachal hits market for Rs 800 cr loan

No medical institute shall admit any candidate to the Graduate Medical Education (GME) course in contravention of these regulations, the regulations stated.