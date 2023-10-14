close
Heatmap

No central team to be allowed to survey land for canal in Punjab: FM Cheema

Cheema, who met reporters after a Cabinet meeting, was asked if the Punjab government had received any intimation about a likely central team visit to conduct a survey

Representative image

Representative image

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2023 | 8:36 PM IST
No central team will be allowed to survey land for the SYL canal in Punjab, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said on Saturday.
Cheema, who met reporters after a Cabinet meeting, was asked if the Punjab government had received any intimation about a likely central team visit to conduct a survey.
"We have not received any information in this regard yet," the AAP leader said and added that if any central team arrives in the state, the Punjab government will strongly oppose the visit and not allow a survey.
Cheema's response follows Shiromani Akali Dal leader Prem Singh Chandumajra claiming on Friday that central survey teams would arrive in Punjab on November 1.
"We have learnt that central survey teams are expected to come to Punjab on November 1," Chandumajra had said.
The Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) canal was conceptualised for effective allocation of water from the Ravi and the Beas rivers. The project envisages a 214-kilometre canal, of which a 122-kilometre stretch is to be constructed in Punjab and the remaining 92 kilometres in Haryana.
Haryana has completed the project in its territory but Punjab, which launched the work in 1982, shelved it subsequently.
Opposition leaders have been attacking the Bhagwant Mann government over the issue, accusing it of failing to safeguard Punjab's interest.
The Supreme Court on October 4 asked the Centre to survey the portion of land in Punjab which was allocated for the construction of the SYL canal in the state and make an estimate of the extent of construction carried out.
The Congress, BJP and the Shiromani Akali Dal have held protests over the past few days on the issue.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Punjab canal Finance minister

First Published: Oct 14 2023 | 8:36 PM IST

