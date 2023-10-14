EAM Jaishankar to embark on 6-day visit to Vietnam, Singapore

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will embark on a six-day visit to Vietnam and Singapore from Sunday to shore up bilateral cooperation in diverse areas.

In the first leg of his visit, Jaishankar will visit Vietnam from October 15 to 18 to discuss ways to review the progress in several areas and discuss ways to further enhance cooperation, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Saturday.

Jaishankar's visit to the strategically-located Southeast Asian country comes less than three months after India gifted missile corvette INS Kirpan to the Vietnamese armed forces, in reflection of the growing bilateral strategic partnership amid common concerns over China's increasingly aggressive behaviour in the South China Sea.

It was for the first time that India handed over a fully-operational corvette to any friendly foreign country.

"India and Vietnam share a robust comprehensive strategic partnership. Vietnam is a key member of our Act East Policy. The external affairs minister's visit will provide an opportunity to review progress in several areas and discuss ways to further enhance bilateral cooperation," the MEA said.

Jaishankar will also co-chair the 18th meeting of the India-Vietnam Joint Commission on economic, trade and scientific, and technological cooperation with his Vietnamese counterpart, Bui Thanh Son.

"The external affairs minister will visit Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City and is expected to hold talks with the Vietnamese leadership," the MEA said in a statement.

He will also meet members of the Indian community and unveil a bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Ho Chi Minh city.

From Vietnam, Jaishankar will travel to Singapore for a visit from October 19 to 20.

"During his visit, the external affairs minister will meet his Singaporean counterpart and the top leadership of the country. He will also chair the regional conference of Indian heads of missions," the MEA said.

The India-Singapore relationship was elevated to a strategic partnership in 2015 and since then, the intensity of the bilateral cooperation has increased significantly.

In 2023, both sides had several ministerial interactions on the sidelines of the G20 Summit held under India's presidency.

Also Read Vietnam Airline to connect Mumbai with Ho Chi Minh City from May 20 Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years for drug trafficking, says report Yellen visits Vietnam to build US ties to offset tensions with China From Canada to Manipur: Here's what S Jaishankar said in New York Vietnam's economic hub Ho Chi Minh city to revive manufacturing sector Delhi LG expresses concern over spike in stubble fires in Haryana, Punjab NGT forms panel, seeks report on construction of highway in HP floodplains Delhi govt sets off process to allow conjugal visits for prisoners Aerosols heating up Himalayan climate, accelerates glacier's retreat: Study India-Swiss relations example in today's era of war: Ambassador Heckner

Singapore was invited as a guest country to the G20 Summit.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong visited New Delhi to participate in the summit in September.