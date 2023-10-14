close
Sensex (-0.28%)
66282.74 -183.64
Nifty (-0.32%)
19751.05 -63.70
Nifty Midcap (-0.38%)
40506.15 -154.00
Nifty Smallcap (-0.41%)
5956.10 -24.45
Nifty Bank (-0.69%)
44287.95 -308.75
Heatmap

EAM Jaishankar to embark on 6-day visit to Vietnam, Singapore

In the first leg of his visit, Jaishankar will visit Vietnam from October 15 to 18 to discuss ways to review the progress in several areas and discuss ways to further enhance cooperation

Jaishankar, EAM Jaishankar

S Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2023 | 5:23 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will embark on a six-day visit to Vietnam and Singapore from Sunday to shore up bilateral cooperation in diverse areas.
In the first leg of his visit, Jaishankar will visit Vietnam from October 15 to 18 to discuss ways to review the progress in several areas and discuss ways to further enhance cooperation, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Saturday.
Jaishankar's visit to the strategically-located Southeast Asian country comes less than three months after India gifted missile corvette INS Kirpan to the Vietnamese armed forces, in reflection of the growing bilateral strategic partnership amid common concerns over China's increasingly aggressive behaviour in the South China Sea.
It was for the first time that India handed over a fully-operational corvette to any friendly foreign country.
"India and Vietnam share a robust comprehensive strategic partnership. Vietnam is a key member of our Act East Policy. The external affairs minister's visit will provide an opportunity to review progress in several areas and discuss ways to further enhance bilateral cooperation," the MEA said.
Jaishankar will also co-chair the 18th meeting of the India-Vietnam Joint Commission on economic, trade and scientific, and technological cooperation with his Vietnamese counterpart, Bui Thanh Son.
"The external affairs minister will visit Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City and is expected to hold talks with the Vietnamese leadership," the MEA said in a statement.
He will also meet members of the Indian community and unveil a bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Ho Chi Minh city.
From Vietnam, Jaishankar will travel to Singapore for a visit from October 19 to 20.
"During his visit, the external affairs minister will meet his Singaporean counterpart and the top leadership of the country. He will also chair the regional conference of Indian heads of missions," the MEA said.
The India-Singapore relationship was elevated to a strategic partnership in 2015 and since then, the intensity of the bilateral cooperation has increased significantly.
In 2023, both sides had several ministerial interactions on the sidelines of the G20 Summit held under India's presidency.

Also Read

Vietnam Airline to connect Mumbai with Ho Chi Minh City from May 20

Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years for drug trafficking, says report

Yellen visits Vietnam to build US ties to offset tensions with China

From Canada to Manipur: Here's what S Jaishankar said in New York

Vietnam's economic hub Ho Chi Minh city to revive manufacturing sector

Delhi LG expresses concern over spike in stubble fires in Haryana, Punjab

NGT forms panel, seeks report on construction of highway in HP floodplains

Delhi govt sets off process to allow conjugal visits for prisoners

Aerosols heating up Himalayan climate, accelerates glacier's retreat: Study

India-Swiss relations example in today's era of war: Ambassador Heckner

Singapore was invited as a guest country to the G20 Summit.
Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong visited New Delhi to participate in the summit in September.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : S Jaishankar Vietnam Singapore

First Published: Oct 14 2023 | 5:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayShubman Gill Health UpdatesLatest News LiveGlobal Hunger Index 2023World Cup, IND vs PAK LiveGold-Silver PriceHDFC Life Insurance Q2 profitIndia vs Pakistan World Cup encountersOperation Ajay

Elections 2023

Telangana HC declines to rule on published post-revision electoral rollsBJP leader accuses Rajasthan CM Gehlot of Model Code of Conduct violation

World Cup 2023

Cricket WC 2023: Television sales skyrocket, especially for larger screensCricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs BAN Playing 11: Williamson set to return today

India News

As India's rank falls to 111, here's everything about Global Hunger IndexOperation Ajay: Flight carrying 212 Indians from Israel lands in Delhi

Economy News

G20 FMCBG releases joint communique adopting roadmap on crypto assetsFed policymakers flag high rates for 'some time' while risks shift
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon