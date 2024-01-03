No conviction in a bulk of all hit-and-run cases, UP accounts for one-third

The conviction rate, or the share of completed court trials resulting in conviction, for hit-and-run cases was 47.9 per cent in 2022, official data shows.

The conviction rate has remained below 50 per cent in two out of the previous five years. The exceptions are 2020 and 2021, when it was 58.1 per cent and 51.9 per cent respectively, according to data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). Other serious crimes have a lower conviction rate. The conviction rate for murder in 2022 was 43.8 per cent, while it was 33.9 per cent for kidnapping and abduction.

Truck drivers