No conviction in a bulk of all hit-and-run cases, UP accounts for one-third

Hit-and-run cases are those in which drivers, who cause the accidents, flee from the spot and do not inform the police

Anoushka Sawhney New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2024 | 10:55 PM IST

The conviction rate, or the share of completed court trials resulting in conviction, for hit-and-run cases was 47.9 per cent in 2022, official data shows.

The conviction rate has remained below 50 per cent in two out of the previous five years. The exceptions are 2020 and 2021, when it was 58.1 per cent and 51.9 per cent respectively, according to data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). Other serious crimes have a lower conviction rate. The conviction rate for murder in 2022 was 43.8 per cent, while it was 33.9 per cent for kidnapping and abduction.

First Published: Jan 03 2024 | 10:55 PM IST

