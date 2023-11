The extension of the free food grain scheme would not have any impact on the fiscal deficit target for at least the next two financial years, a top Finance Ministry (FinMin) source said on Monday.

The FinMin is also concerned about bogus demand being generated by some states to claim funds under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS). According to reports, the Centre recently released Rs 10,000 crore towards urgent assistance for the NREGS .