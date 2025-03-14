Friday, March 14, 2025 | 12:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / No other religion has such rich tradition of festivals: Adityanath on Holi

No other religion has such rich tradition of festivals: Adityanath on Holi

Addressing the traditional 'Narsingh Shobhayatra' in Gorakhpur, he stressed that Holi gives out the message of an maintaining an "Akhand" (intact) country through unity

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

Before the procession, Adityanath was seen squatting on the ground with seers for Holi celebrations | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Gorakhpur (UP)
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 14 2025 | 12:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

No country and religion has such a rich tradition of festivals as Sanatan Dharma, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Friday on the occasion of Holi and asserted that India moves ahead through festivals.

Addressing the traditional "Narsingh Shobhayatra' in Gorakhpur, he stressed that Holi gives out the message of an maintaining an "Akhand" (intact) country through unity. "The vision of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat' will be fulfilled," he stressed.

"No country in the world, no caste, no religion has such a rich tradition of festivals as Sanatan Dharma. We have faith in Sanatan Dharma and the faith is the soul of festivals. India moves ahead through festivals." Adityanath said.

 

"You have seen that those who oppose Sanatan Dharma have seen the ability ('saamarth') of Sanatan Dharma as well as that of India through the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. Over 66 crore devotees came together and got blessings in the mega bathing rituals at Sangam. There was no discrimination based on caste or region," the Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.

Before the procession, Adityanath was seen squatting on the ground with seers for Holi celebrations. He also showered flowers on people taking part in the procession.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh government Holi holi celebrations

First Published: Mar 14 2025 | 12:25 PM IST

