Also Read

LIVE: Indian-origin Ajay Banga confirmed as next World Bank president

LIVE: Firing reported outside Islamabad HC, no casualties, say police

Drivers of change: More women buy luxury cars in post-pandemic shift

Alliance, Zuno tie up to provide personal accident covers to Ola drivers

LIVE: Third edition of 'Khelo India' games in Uttar Pradesh to begin today

Uttar Pradesh Power consumer can now claim compensation for service faults

LIVE: Third edition of 'Khelo India' games in Uttar Pradesh to begin today

US, India launch working group on education and skill development

IMD predicts drop in temp owing to western disturbances in north west India