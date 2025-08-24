Sunday, August 24, 2025 | 02:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Noida dowry murder accused shot in leg by police after he tries to escape

Noida dowry murder accused shot in leg by police after he tries to escape

Vipin Bhati was arrested Saturday after he was caught on video allegedly assaulting and dragging by her hair his wife, Nikki, in a Greater Noida house

Indian police

The man accused of setting his wife on fire over dowry was shot in leg on Sunday while escaping custody, police said. Image: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India Noida
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2025 | 2:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The man accused of setting his wife on fire over dowry was shot in leg on Sunday while escaping custody, police said.

Vipin Bhati was arrested Saturday after he was caught on video allegedly assaulting and dragging by her hair his wife, Nikki, in a Greater Noida house.

Nikki was allegedly set on fire by Bhati. She died on the way to a hospital. 

Two videos of the horrifying incident made rounds on the internet.

One of them showed a man and woman assaulting the woman and dragging her out of the house by her hair. The other showed the woman limping down the stairs after being set on fire.

 

Also Read

arrest

Noida woman set on fire by in-laws over ₹36 lakh dowry, husband arrested

suicide rope

NCW takes cognisance of bride's suicide, seeks report in 72 hours

Supreme Court

Service in Op Sindoor offers no immunity; SC asks commando to surrender

AUS vs SA

AUS vs SA 3rd ODI LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Proteas lose three on 39 in 432 chase; Aussies on top

Anish Dayal Singh

Former CRPF, ITBP director general Anish Dayal Singh appointed deputy NSA

Kanchan, the elder sister of Nikki, who is married in the same family, made a video of the incident that occurred in Sirsa village, under the limits of Kasna Police Station.  While addressing the media, Kanchan claimed that her younger sister was killed by the husband, Vipin, and in-laws for not meeting their dowry demand of ₹36 lakhs.

On Thursday night, she was badly beaten up and set on fire by them, claimed Kanchan, who is married to Vipin's brother.

"We were beaten and tortured for the last many days for dowry. They were demanding ₹36 lakh in dowry. They carried out atrocities against my sister.

They hit her in her neck and head and threw acid on her. Our kids were also in the same house. I couldn't do anything. They tortured me as well," said weeping Kanchan while holding her sister's son in her arms.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Isro Integrated Air-Drop Test

Isro completes first integrated parachute test for Gaganyaan crew module

gavel law cases

Kerala HC orders devaswom boards to keep temple premises free of politics

Shubhanshu Shukla

Grew up shy, didn't think will fly to space: Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla

Residential property, home loan

QR code property checks, faster land titles in UP's Vision 2047 plan

Rajnath Singh

Gaganyaan mission marks new chapter in Atmanirbhar Bharat journey: Rajnath

Topics : dowry death cases dowry Greater Noida

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 24 2025 | 2:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayWhy are Stock Market Falling Today?Best Time to WalkGold-Silver Price TodayWho is Avadhut SathePatel Retail IPO55M US Visa Under ReviewUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon