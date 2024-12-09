Business Standard
Home / India News / Noida International Airport successfully completes validation flight

Noida International Airport successfully completes validation flight

"This milestone reflects the dedication and meticulous planning that has gone into ensuring the airport is ready for commercial operations. We are gearing up for the airport's opening and look forward

Passenger Terminal under construction at the Noida International Airport

The validation flight is being conducted on an Airbus A-320 to test the RNP. (Photo: Deepak Patel)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2024 | 6:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The upcoming Noida International Airport (NIA) at Jewar in Gautam Buddha Nagar on Monday announced the "successful" completion of its validation flight, a crucial step in the process of acquiring aerodrome licence.

The validation flight was conducted by an IndiGo A320 passenger aircraft in the presence of civil aviation minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu.

The flight verified the airport's approach procedures, confirming the accuracy and functionality of its navigational aids and air traffic control systems, it said, adding, it demonstrates the airport's adherence to the stringent safety and operational standards required for commercial operations.

Following the validation flight, NIA will finalise the required documentation for aerodrome certification and submit it to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), it said.

 

In October, the airport operator had undertaken an exercise to calibrate its Instrument Landing System (ILS) and Precision Approach Indicator (PAPI) system.

"This milestone reflects the dedication and meticulous planning that has gone into ensuring the airport is ready for commercial operations. We are gearing up for the airport's opening and look forward to welcoming passengers to the airport," said Christoph Schnellmann, CEO, Noida International Airport.

The validation flight is being conducted on an Airbus A-320 to test the RNP (Required Navigation Performance) procedures and ILS approach procedures. RNP is a set of navigation specifications that allow aircraft to fly precise flight paths with high accuracy, NIA said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

World Chess Championship Game 12

World Chess Championship HIGHLIGHTS: Ding beats Gukesh in Game 12, levels the score at 6-6

The limit of loans under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) was doubled to Rs 20 lakh recently, inserting a new category—Tarun Plus. Launched 10 years ago, the scheme intended to provide microfinance to small entrepreneurs. However, the number of

Microfinance loan book shrinks by 3.7% sequentially to Rs 4.08 trn in Sep

Traffic, Traffic jam

Delhi fines 2,60,000 vehicles over Rs 260 cr for pollution violations

flipkart amazon

Why antitrust body CCI has moved Supreme Court against Amazon, Flipkart

Two of the largecap-oriented mutual fund (MF) offerings — flexicap and largecap funds — witnessed a spike in investor interest in October amid a fall in the equity market.

Quant Funds: Algo-driven approach reduces human bias, risk of style drift

Topics : Noida international airport Jewar International Airport Airline IndiGo

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 09 2024 | 6:34 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEDelhi School Bomb Threat LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayStocks to BuyGold-Silver Price TodayNisus Finance IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon