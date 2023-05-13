Not single or double engine, governance is important: Odisha CM Patnaik

Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) President Naveen Patnaik on Saturday said "single" or "double engine" is not important but governance is.

He was addressing party leaders and workers after his party registered a landslide victory in Jharsuguda bypoll, whose result was declared on Saturday.

BJD candidate Dipali Das defeated her nearest BJP rival Tankadhar Tripathy by 48,721 votes.

Criticising the "double engine government" slogan of the BJP, Patnaik said, "Single engine or double is not important. From people's point of view, governance is important. Good government, pro-people government always wins."

"Those calling people of Odisha lawless are working against our state. Those who insult our sisters, mothers, and daughters because they dared to enter into public space, are working against the people and their prosperity. People of Odisha never forgive them," he said indirectly hitting out at the BJP leaders.

"During the Padmapur by-election, the opposition disrespected the women. They have abused BJD women candidates in bad language. Be it Padmapur or Jharsuguda, they have abused the girls, who have lost their fathers," Patnaik said.

In every by-election, they have been criticising Mission Shakti leaders, grassroots workers and mothers, he said.

Stating that history is the witness to such behaviour of the opposition, the Chief Minister said people of Odisha have never tolerated such disrespect towards women.

"Opposition parties have always been against women empowerment. This is a dangerous trend. The people of Odisha have always disliked such behavior and rejected them," he said.

The Chief Minister said his party will always stand with the people of Odisha for the empowerment of Odisha, specially the vulnerable section and women.

He congratulated the BJD workers for their dedication and sacrifice and termed the poll outcome "the victory of the people of Jharsuguda and women empowerment".

He assured that BJD will further strengthen its efforts for the development of Jharsuguda region. The trend of developmental work initiated by Nab Babu will be taken further, Patnaik added.

--IANS

bbm/vd