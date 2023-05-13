close

Maharashtra sees 111 Covid-19 cases, zero death, active tally at 1,032

Mumbai city saw 28 fresh cases but zero COVID-19 fatality, which raised the tally of infections to 11,62,580 and the death toll to 19,769

Press Trust of India Mumbai
coronavirus

2 min read Last Updated : May 13 2023 | 11:29 PM IST
Maharashtra on Saturday reported 111 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 81,68,328, the state health department said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state remained unchanged at 1,48,542 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra is now left with 1,032 active cases.

A day earlier, the state recorded 121 cases and a single fatality.

At 69, Mumbai circle reported the highest number of fresh cases on Saturday, followed by 18 in Pune circle, seven in Nagpur circle, six in Latur circle, four in Akola circle, three in Kolhapur circle, and two each in Aurangabad and Nashik circles, the health department report said.

Mumbai city saw 28 fresh cases but zero COVID-19 fatality, which raised the tally of infections to 11,62,580 and the death toll to 19,769.

Since January 1 this year, 112 COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in Maharashtra and 75 per cent of the deceased were above 60 years of age. While 85 per cent of the deceased had comorbidities, 14 per cent did not have any comorbidity, it said.

Maharashtra logged 967 COVID-19 cases in the week between May 7 and May 13 as against 1,876 infections recorded in the previous week between April 30 and May 6.

The cumulative number of recoveries in Maharashtra rose to 80,18,819 after 176 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, as per the report.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state is 98.17 per cent and the fatality rate is 1.81 per cent.

A total of 7,177 tests5,564 at government laboratories, 1,551 at private labs and 62 tests by self testing kitswere conducted in the last 24 hours in the state, taking the number of samples examined so far to 8,70,89,039, the health department said.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 81,68,328; fresh cases 111; death toll 1,48,542; recoveries 80,18,819; active cases 1,032, and total tests 8,70,89,039.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Coronavirus Maharashtra corona

First Published: May 13 2023 | 11:29 PM IST

