Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Noted Hindi poet Hariram Dwivedi dies at 87, PM Modi expresses grief

Noted Hindi and Bhojpuri poet, lyricist and litterateur Pandit Hariram 'Hari Bhaiya' Dwivedi passed away after a prolonged illness, his family said on Tuesday. He was 87

modi

modi

Press Trust of India Varanasi (UP)
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2024 | 12:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Noted Hindi and Bhojpuri poet, lyricist and litterateur Pandit Hariram 'Hari Bhaiya' Dwivedi passed away after a prolonged illness, his family said on Tuesday. He was 87.
According to his family members, Dwivedi -- who had been ailing for a long time, died on Monday afternoon at his residence in the Mahmoorganj area of this Uttar Pradesh district. His last rites will be performed at Manikarnika Ghat on Tuesday.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed condolences at his death.
Dwivedi's family members said the multiple award-winning poet had been unwell for several months. His health worsened late on Sunday and he succumbed the following day.
They said Dwivedi's last rites will be performed after his eldest son returns from Odisha.
Expressing grief over Dwivedi's passing, Modi said in a post on X, "I am saddened by the passing of Pandit Hariram Dwivedi, the great creator of Hindi literature and resident of Kashi. With poetry collections like Anganaiya and Jeevandayini Ganga and his various compositions, he will always be present in our lives. This is my prayer to God that he should find a place at His feet.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Dev Kohli, lyricist of 'Baazigar' and 'Hum Aapke Hai Koun', dies at 81

Pandit Jawaharlal is thought of freedom: Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Nehru

Doing the work always wanted to do: Pankaj Tripathi on National Award win

Noted poet and artist Inderjeet, known as Imroz, passes away at 97

Security amped up ahead of Deepawali festivities in Uttar Pradesh

Railways land-for-jobs linked money laundering case: ED files charge sheet

PM Modi meets Timor-Leste Prez, discusses ways to further boost ties

Ayodhya city tour of new Ram Lalla idol on January 17 cancelled. Here's why

UP CM to visit Ayodhya today, hold meeting with Ram Temple trust officials

Delhi Minister Gopal Rai to chair meeting of Rural Development Board today

Topics : Narendra Modi Hindi language Hindi Medium Hindi cinema Hindi speech Sahitya Academy Award

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 09 2024 | 12:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayICAI CA Result November 2023Delhi AQIGold-Silver Prices PNB Hikes MCLRBoycott MaldivesBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon