Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Ayodhya city tour of new Ram Lalla idol on January 17 cancelled. Here's why

The decision was taken by the officials of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust after a meeting with the Acharyas of Kashi and senior administrative officials

Ram mandir

Photo: Twitter/@ShriRamTeerth

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2024 | 12:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has cancelled a procession planned for January 17 that would have allowed devotees to see the new Ram Lalla idol as it passed through Ayodhya ahead of the consecration ceremony.

Instead, the trust will arrange a tour of the new idol inside the premises of the Ram Janmabhoomi on the same day (January 17), a senior functionary of the Trust told news agency PTI, citing crowd management concerns raised by the security agencies.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The decision was taken by the officials of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust after a meeting with the Acharyas of Kashi and senior administrative officials.

According to the Ayodhya district administration, it was discussed in the meeting that it would be difficult to control the crowd as devotees and pilgrims will rush to have the 'darshan' of the new idol of Ram Lalla when it is taken out in the city.

Earlier in December, PM Modi had urged devotees not to come to the Ram temple on January 22.

"This is my request with folded hands, don't decide to come to Ram temple on January 22. First, allow the event to happen and then after January 23, you can come any time. Everyone wants to attend the event, but it is not possible to accommodate everyone owing to logistics and security reasons. You have waited for over 550 years. Wait for some more time," PM Modi said.

"Instead light a diya at home on January 22. That day should be Diwali across India," he said.

The preparations for the grand event have been going on for years and there should be no disruption, PM Modi said, adding, "Don't crowd here because the temple is not going anywhere; it will be there for centuries. You can come anytime in January, February, or March or next year. But don't come on January 22. The temple management should not have any trouble because of the devotees."

Also Read

Ram Lalla idol by Arun Yogiraj selected for Ayodhya temple; details here

Ayodhya Ram mandir: Why the temple will be consecrated on January 22

Ram Mandir opening ceremony: Here's a list of prominent people invited

Aarti at Ram temple in Ayodhya: Here's how you can book entry passes

Krishna Janmabhoomi dispute: HC approves survey of Shahi Idgah complex

UP CM to visit Ayodhya today, hold meeting with Ram Temple trust officials

Delhi Minister Gopal Rai to chair meeting of Rural Development Board today

ED chief to meet team members in Kolkata today over Sandeshkhali attack

SC grants bail to children of Delhi govt officer in minor's assault case

As India-Maldives row heats up, all you need to know about Lakshadweep

Topics : Ayodhya Ram temple BS Web Reports Top 10 headlines Today News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 09 2024 | 12:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayICAI CA Result November 2023Delhi AQIGold-Silver Prices PNB Hikes MCLRBoycott MaldivesBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon