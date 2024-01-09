Ayodhya city tour of new Ram Lalla idol on January 17 cancelled. Here's why

The Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has cancelled a procession planned for January 17 that would have allowed devotees to see the new Ram Lalla idol as it passed through Ayodhya ahead of the consecration ceremony.

Instead, the trust will arrange a tour of the new idol inside the premises of the Ram Janmabhoomi on the same day (January 17), a senior functionary of the Trust told news agency PTI, citing crowd management concerns raised by the security agencies.

The decision was taken by the officials of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust after a meeting with the Acharyas of Kashi and senior administrative officials.

According to the Ayodhya district administration, it was discussed in the meeting that it would be difficult to control the crowd as devotees and pilgrims will rush to have the 'darshan' of the new idol of Ram Lalla when it is taken out in the city.

Earlier in December, PM Modi had urged devotees not to come to the Ram temple on January 22.

"This is my request with folded hands, don't decide to come to Ram temple on January 22. First, allow the event to happen and then after January 23, you can come any time. Everyone wants to attend the event, but it is not possible to accommodate everyone owing to logistics and security reasons. You have waited for over 550 years. Wait for some more time," PM Modi said.

"Instead light a diya at home on January 22. That day should be Diwali across India," he said.

The preparations for the grand event have been going on for years and there should be no disruption, PM Modi said, adding, "Don't crowd here because the temple is not going anywhere; it will be there for centuries. You can come anytime in January, February, or March or next year. But don't come on January 22. The temple management should not have any trouble because of the devotees."