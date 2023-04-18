close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

NSE IFSC-SGX Connect to become operational from Jul 3 in GIFT City

NSE IFSC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NSE, is an exchange at IFSC in GIFT City, Gujarat

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Most of the leading foreign universities have set up campuses in other countries.

Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2023 | 6:04 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Singapore Exchange on Tuesday said NSE IFSC-SGX Connect at International Financial Service Center in GIFT City will become operational on July 3 after the transition of SGX Nifty derivatives to NSE IFSC.

The move will enable investors to trade in dollar-denominated Nifty futures contracts available on the SGX in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City or GIFT City. Also, investors would have real-time access to NSE IFSC market data.

NSE IFSC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NSE, is an exchange at IFSC in GIFT City, Gujarat.

"Full-scale operation of the NSE IFSC-SGX Connect (Connect) with the transition of SGX Nifty derivatives to NSE IFSC will take place on July 3, 2023. Following the transition, all US dollar-denominated Nifty derivatives contracts will be exclusively traded on NSE IFSC," the Singapore bourse informed its trading members in a circular.

In preparation for the transition for SGX members to trade on the NSE IFSC-SGX Connect, the bourse said it will perform a liquidity switch after the close of business on June 30 for certain futures contracts. Such liquidity switch would be completed by July 3.

In executing the liquidity switch, SGX will automatically migrate all open positions in SGX Nifty after the end of the trading session, which are not netted off in post-trade on June 30 to NSE IFSC Nifty.

Also Read

Govt paves way for IFSC units to issue P-notes to foreign investors

NSE IFSC-SGX Connect full scale operation targeted for Q2 of 2023

NSE, SGX aim to start joint derivatives project by second quarter

Indian entities can hedge gold price risk at IFSC, says RBI Guv Das

RBI circular permits resident entities to hedge gold price risks at IFSC

Woman officer in Bihar abused, dragged by crowd; NCW takes cognisance

Maruti, Hyundai witness drop in retail sale market share in FY23: FADA

Chennai ranks among top 5 in digital payment transactions in 2022: Report

Delhi court reserves order on Sisodia's bail plea in Excise policy scam

Should not let fatigue diminish efforts on pandemic preparedness: Mandaviya

With the migration of all open positions in SGX Nifty to NSE IFSC Nifty, there will be no open interest remaining in SGX Nifty. The SGX Nifty will be suspended from trading after the end of the trading session on June 30.

Further, the Singapore bourse said it intends to delist the SGX Nifty at a later date, pending due regulatory process.

Market participants who do not wish to have their SGX Nifty migrated to NSE IFSC Nifty by SGX should close out the open positions in SGX Nifty, or perform the switch themselves through open market trading, before the end of the trading session on June 30 in an orderly manner, SGX said.

Topics : NSE SGX

First Published: Apr 18 2023 | 6:03 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon