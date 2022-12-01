JUST IN
Stocks to Watch: TCS, KPI Green, Siemens, Alstom India, Apollo Hospitals
MARKET LIVE: Global cues firm on dovish US Fed; Nifty likely to breach 19K
Is it time to shift to private bank stocks?
Market regulator Sebi bars FWCS, its directors from markets for 1 year
Food delivery firm Zomato stake sale fetches Rs 1,631 crore for Alibaba
NSE IFSC-SGX Connect full scale operation targeted for Q2 of 2023
D-Street throws Thanksgiving party in November; Sensex, Nifty up 10%
Dharmaj Crop IPO subscribed 36 times; promising start for Uniparts
Sebi penalises 15 firms for manipulating Parichay Investments stock prices
Indian markets log new highs even as global peers stare at losses
You are here: Home » Markets » News
Stocks to Watch: TCS, KPI Green, Siemens, Alstom India, Apollo Hospitals
Business Standard

NSE, SGX aim to start joint derivatives project by second quarter

The collaboration, launched in July earlier this year, would enable orders from the SGX members to be routed to NSE IFSC for trading

Topics
NSE-SGX | NSE IFSC | SGX Nifty trade

Reuters  |  Bengaluru 

stock markets, Nifty50

The Singapore Exchange and the National Stock Exchange of India said on Wednesday the full-scale operation of their international financial centre, NSE IFSC-SGX Connect, is targeted to be ready by the end of the second quarter of 2023.

The transition of trading of SGX Nifty to NSE IFSC through the Connect was expected to take place shortly after the operations begin, with dollar-denominated Nifty contracts to be exclusively traded on the NSE IFSC, the exchange operators said.

The collaboration, launched in July earlier this year, would enable orders from the SGX members to be routed to NSE IFSC for trading and execution with clearing and settlement through SGX Derivatives Clearing, they said in a statement, adding that so far 14 SGX Clearing members have been onboarded.

"This shall be a key milestone in our partnership of more than 22 years with SGX Group to consolidate liquidity in Nifty contracts at NSE IFSC," NSE Chief Executive Ashishkumar Chauhan said in the statement.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on NSE-SGX

First Published: Thu, December 01 2022. 08:40 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.