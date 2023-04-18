close

Delhi court reserves order on Sisodia's bail plea in Excise policy scam

A Delhi Court on Tuesday reserved its decision on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's bail plea in connection with the Delhi excise policy case being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Special judge M.K. Nagpal of the Rouse Avenue Court will pronounce the order on April 26.

On Monday, the court had extended Sisodia's judicial custody by two weeks in the case.

The ED had earlier submitted before the bench of judge Nagpal that Sisodia had planted fabricated emails to show that there was public approval for the policy.

The directions to send these pre-drafted emails were given to Zakir Khan, Chairman of Delhi Minorities' Commission, who then asked his interns to send the emails, the ED told the court.

The probe agency had also said that the 60 days given to complete the investigation against Sisodia are not over yet.

Have found fresh evidence indicating Sisodia's involvement in the alleged excise policy scam, and the investigation is at a crucial stage, the ED had said.

--IANS

spr/dpb

 

First Published: Apr 18 2023 | 5:15 PM IST

