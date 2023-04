Should not let fatigue diminish efforts on pandemic preparedness: Mandaviya

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Tuesday stressed on collectively breaking the cycle of panic and not letting pandemic fatigue diminish the country's efforts of preparedness against the coronavirus situation.

In his keynote address at the concluding session of the second G20 Health Working Group Meeting, he said India's G20 Presidency plans to continue the momentum brought during Italy and Indonesian presidency and consolidate the efforts made so far towards health emergencies preparedness, prevention and response.

About the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the healthcare systems around the world, the Union minister said, "It is essential for us to collectively break the cycle of panic and neglect and not let the phenomenon of pandemic fatigue diminish our ongoing efforts on pandemic preparedness, prevention and response."



He also highlighted the need for a formal global coordination mechanism for medical countermeasures and noted that India has proposed the agenda of digital health and innovation to promote the use of technology in health service delivery, bridging the digital divide across the world and promoting digital public good.

"As G20 Health Working Group, we are heading in the right direction toward jointly creating a positive impact for future global health architecture," Mandaviya said.

Union Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar reiterated that the fulcrum of India's G20 Presidency lies in the ancient Indian philosophy of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (World Is One Family) and emphasized creating resilient healthcare systems that ensure equitable access to affordable and quality healthcare to people across national borders.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan highlighted the need for an integrated global health framework through the approach of 'One Health' and the need to counter the challenge of antimicrobial resistance.

He urged everyone to continue their discussions to collectively work towards ensuring universal health coverage.