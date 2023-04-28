close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

NSE warns investors against entities running dabba trading activities

The exchange said that these persons are not registered either as a member or authorised persons of any registered member of the NSE

Press Trust of India New Delhi
bse, bombay stock exchange, stock market, markets, nse, National stock exchange

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2023 | 6:08 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Friday cautioned investors against four persons running illegal dabba trading with guaranteed returns to investors.

Dabba trading is an illegal form of trading in shares, where operators of such trading rings allow people to trade in equities outside the stock exchange platform.

The cautionary statements came after NSE found that Jitu Bhai Marwadi, Sanjay Chaudhari, Sanjiv Raj, and Arav Waghmare were providing dabba or illegal trading platforms with assured returns.

In addition, the bourse noted that Waghmare was offering to handle the trading accounts of investors by asking investors to share their user ID and password.

The exchange said that these persons are not registered either as a member or authorised persons of any registered member of the NSE. Also, the exchange said that a police complaint has already been filed in this regard.

Cautioning investors, NSE asked them not to subscribe to any such scheme or product offered by any person providing illegal Dabba trading activity in the stock market as the same is prohibited by law.

Also Read

NSE warns investors against illegal 'dabba' trading in stock market

National Stock Exchange cautions investors against 'dabba' trading

Sebi bans 6 entities from securities market in front running case

LIC front running trade case: Sebi bans 5 entities from securities market

Sebi holds settlement hearing over probe in 2021 trading halt at NSE

Jharkhand CM launches state's first air ambulance service from Ranchi

Maha plans to generate 7,000 MW solar power for farmers by 2026: MSEDCL

No initiation of refinery project at Barsu without locals' consent: Maha CM

Govt to revamp patenting process to reduce the backlog: Sanjeev Sanyal

Operation Kaveri: IAF brings back 392 Indians from war-torn Sudan

"Investors are cautioned and advised not to trade on such illegal trading platforms. Participation in such illegal platforms is at the investor's own risk, cost, and consequences as such illegal trading platforms are neither approved nor endorsed by the exchange," the bourse said in two separate statements.

For any kind of disputes relating to such prohibited schemes, mechanisms such as benefits of investor protection under the exchange's jurisdiction, exchange dispute resolution mechanism, and investor grievance redressal mechanism administered by the exchange, would not be available to investors, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : NSE National Stock Exchange Investor

First Published: Apr 28 2023 | 6:36 PM IST

Latest News

View More

EaseMyTrip becomes IIFA's official partner, to give complimentary ticket

EaseMyTrip
2 min read

Bar Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath from campaigning in Karnataka: Cong to EC

Congress
2 min read

Biocon Biologics facility gets EU GMP certification for Bevacizumab

Biocon Biologics, Serum Institute Life Sciences enter strategic alliance
1 min read

Europe's economy barely gains momentum as inflation pinches consumers

economy
3 min read

Govt working on enhancing opportunities in higher education: CM Manik Saha

Manik Saha, Tripura CM
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

How Russian oil is still powering Europe's cars with help from India

Bloomberg Photo
2 min read

First time since 2014, Amazon omits India business from earnings call

Amazon
2 min read

Why were Atiq Ahmad, his brother paraded before media: SC asks UP govt

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)
4 min read

Delhi Police to register case against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh today

Wrestlers, Indian wrestlers
2 min read

Actor Sooraj Pancholi acquitted in Jiah Khan suicide abetment case

Law & Order, Court order
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon