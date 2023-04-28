close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Maha plans to generate 7,000 MW solar power for farmers by 2026: MSEDCL

Addressing a press conference here, MSEDCL's independent director Vishwas Pathak said farmers now get electricity for irrigation at night and find it troublesome

Press Trust of India Nagpur
The deal will triple Shell’s operational renewables capacity and help it achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, the company said. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2023 | 5:18 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The state government plans to generate 7,000 megawatts of solar power by 2026 to provide daytime electricity supply to farmers which could also reduce the burden of cross-subsidy on industries, said the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) on Friday.

Addressing a press conference here, MSEDCL's independent director Vishwas Pathak said farmers now get electricity for irrigation at night and find it troublesome. Under the Mukhyamantri Saur Krishi Vahini Yojana 2.0 (MSKVY 2.0), the government will ensure daytime supply by installing solar panels near agricultural feeders, he said.

This will provide reliable electricity supply to farmers during the day. Their demand of many years will be fulfilled, he said.

Pathak said that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis have decided to implement MSKVY 2.0 in the state with the aim of running at least 30 per cent of agricultural feeders in each district on solar energy by December 2025.

Under MSKVY 2.0, Pathak said, Rs 30,000 crore will be invested. The project, which MSEDCL aims to complete by 2026, will create thousands of jobs, he claimed.

Apart from using government land to install solar panels, MSEDCL will also acquire private land on lease, giving farmers an opportunity to earn an annual rent of Rs 1.25 lakh per hectare, he said.

Also Read

MSEDCL raids reveal developer stole 80,000 units power worth Rs 33.43 lakh

RIL, 10 other firms bag 39,600 MW solar capacity order under PLI scheme

Uttar Pradesh aims to generate 22,000 MW solar power in next 5 years

Rajasthan govt encourages farmers to set up solar pumps to cut cost

2026 FIFA WC hosts US, Mexico, Canada take diplomatic handover from Qatar

No initiation of refinery project at Barsu without locals' consent: Maha CM

Govt to revamp patenting process to reduce the backlog: Sanjeev Sanyal

Operation Kaveri: IAF brings back 392 Indians from war-torn Sudan

Filing of FIR against Brij Bhushan is first step towards victory: Wrestlers

SC rejects plea against Bihar govt's decision to conduct caste-based survey

Under MSKVY 2.0, MSEDCL has signed agreements to generate 1,513 MW of which works capable of generating 553 MW of solar power have already been commissioned, he said. Nearly 1 lakh farmers are receiving daytime power through 230 agricultural feeders.

MSEDCL buys power at an average Rs 8.5 per unit but farmers are provided at Rs 1.5 a unit, while the differential cost is recovered through cross-subsidy levied on power tariff for industries, he said.

As the electricity obtained through solar energy will be available at a rate of around Rs 3.30 per unit, the burden of cross-subsidy on the industries will be reduced in the future, he said.

According to Pathak, the Mukhyamantri Saur Krishi Vahini Yojana was launched in 2017, when Fadnavis was the CM, to meet farmers' long-pending demand for 8 hours of power supply during the day. He said it is now being implemented as Mukhyamantri Saur Krishi Vahini Yojana - 2.0.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Maharashtra government solar plant India solar policies solar project

First Published: Apr 28 2023 | 6:10 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Operation Kaveri: IAF brings back 392 Indians from war-torn Sudan

Sudan clashes, Sudan
2 min read

Star Health Insurance earns net profit of Rs 102 cr in March quarter

Image
2 min read

Filing of FIR against Brij Bhushan is first step towards victory: Wrestlers

(Photo: Twitter|@BajrangPunia)
2 min read

Japan to restore preferential trade status for South Korea: Official

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

InGovern recommends 'for' vote for Reliance-JioFS spinoff proposal

Reliance Industries, Reliance, RIL
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

How Russian oil is still powering Europe's cars with help from India

Bloomberg Photo
2 min read

First time since 2014, Amazon omits India business from earnings call

Amazon
2 min read

Why were Atiq Ahmad, his brother paraded before media: SC asks UP govt

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)
4 min read

Delhi Police to register case against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh today

Wrestlers, Indian wrestlers
2 min read

Actor Sooraj Pancholi acquitted in Jiah Khan suicide abetment case

Law & Order, Court order
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon