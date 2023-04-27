close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

LIC front running trade case: Sebi bans 5 entities from securities market

With respect to other four entities, they or their accounts were prima facie instrumental in front running trades of LIC

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Sebi, Securities and Exchange Board of India

4 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2023 | 9:02 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Sebi on Thursday barred five entities, including an employee of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), from the securities market and impounded illegal gains of Rs 2.44 crore made by them, in a case pertaining to front-running the trades of the state-owned insurer.

Also, they have been asked to "cease and desist" from engaging in any fraudulent, manipulative or unfair trade practice, including front-running.

These five entities prohibited by Sebi are -- Yogesh Garg, who was working in the investment department of LIC through which trades on behalf of the insurer were placed; his mother Sarita Garg; his mother-in-law Kamlesh Agarwal; Ved Prakash HUF and Sarita Garg HUF, the capital markets regulator said in its interim order.

Going by Sebi's order, Yogesh Garg is still professionally associated with LIC. Sebi has been informed by LIC that Yogesh Garg has been transferred from the investment department of the company to another department of the insurance firm.

The five entities are connected through family relations, common address and common phone number.

In its order, Sebi found that Yogesh Garg, being a dealer in LIC, was in possession of non-public information regarding impending orders of LIC and acted as an information carrier. He has also, prima facie, used the account of one late Ved Parkash Garg to trade on the basis of the non-public information of LIC.

Also Read

Sebi bans 6 entities from securities market in front running case

Life insurers' new biz premium growth eases to 10% as LIC loses pace

Sebi bans 14 entities from securities market for 4 years period

Sebi bans entities from market in unauthorised investment advisory case

LIC shares surge 9% as profit soars 11-fold in Q2 to Rs 15,952 crore

MCD to procure 60k benches for schools, jail inmates to make 25k of them

Reserve one-third reclaimed land for dense forest in Delhi, recommends NGT

Some label necessary: SC seeks Centre's view on benefit to same-sex couples

Pvt investment hotels, other tourism-related infra critical: G Kishan Reddy

Uphaar tragedy: SC allows firm to move court for de-sealing of cinema hall

With respect to other four entities, they or their accounts were prima facie instrumental in front running trades of LIC.

"It is prima facie concluded that Noticees 1 to 5 (five entities) were involved in a scheme to front run the trades of the Big Client (LIC) and therefore they are prima facie jointly and severally liable for the proceeds generated from the front-running trades," Sebi said.

These entities are alleged to have made illegal gains by way of the prima facie front-running activity amounting to Rs 244.09 lakh.

By indulging in such trades, they, prima facie, violated the provision of PFUTP (Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices) rules.

Accordingly, Sebi has restrained the five entities from buying, selling, or dealing in securities, either directly or indirectly, in any manner whatsoever until further orders.

Front-running refers to an illegal practice in the stock market where an entity trades based on advanced information from a broker or analyst before the information has been made available to its clients.

The order came after Sebi's alert system generated front-running alerts for January to March 2022 against these five entities suspected to be front-running the trades of LIC or big client.

Based on the alerts, an examination was conducted for the period January 2020 to March 2022 to examine possible violations of regulatory norms by the suspected entities.

The strategies commonly used to front-run trades are -- Buy-Buy-Sell and Sell-Sell-Buy.

In Buy-Buy-Sell (BBS) trading pattern, the alleged front-runner, by using the non-public information regarding an impending buy order of the big client, places his buy order before the big client's buy order. As and when the big client places a buy order, the price of the security rises and the alleged front-runner sells the securities bought earlier, at the raised price, thereby pocketing the difference between the newly raised price of the security which is established post big client's buy trades and the price at which he had bought his securities.

Further, in the Sell-Sell-Buy (SSB) trading pattern, the alleged front-runner by using the non-public information regarding an impending sell order of the big client, places his sell orders before the big client's sell order. When the big client places a sell order, the price of the security falls which allows the alleged front-runner to buy back the securities at a lower price to meet his obligations which he had created earlier by selling securities.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : SEBI LIC

First Published: Apr 27 2023 | 10:22 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Arihant Capital settle case with Sebi, pays Rs 17 lakh as settlement charge

SEBI, SECURITIES AND EXCHANGES BOARD OF INDIA
2 min read

State Bank of India prices $750-mn bond at 4.87%, tightens pricing

SBI
2 min read

Axis Bank reports Rs 5,361 cr loss in Q4 on Citi acquisition payout

Axis Bank
3 min read
Premium

'We will be EPS-accretive soon', says GCPL MD & CEO Sudhir Sitapati

Sudhir Sitapati
4 min read

India-UAE agreement: Easier norms for gold import on the anvil

Gold
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Kochi Water Metro ferries over 6,500 passengers on first day of service

Kochi Water Metro
2 min read

India among the top four countries that asked Twitter to remove content

Twitter
2 min read

Same-sex marriage: Arguments on sexual orientation may be raised in future

same sex marriage, gay
5 min read

All issues at LAC need to be resolved as per existing pacts: Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh
3 min read

India reports 9,355 new Covid-19 cases, active infections at 57,410

Photo: Bloomberg
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon