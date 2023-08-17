Confirmation

Nuh violence: FIR against provocative speeches at Palwal 'mahapanchayat'

Police have registered an FIR against unidentified people for allegedly making provocative speeches at the August 13 'Sarv Hindu Samaj mahapanchayat' in Haryana's Palwal, officials said.

nuh violence

Photo: ANI (Representative image)

Press Trust of India Gurugram/Palwal
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2023 | 9:08 AM IST
The FIR was registered based on a complaint by Probationer Sub-Inspector (PSI) Sachin, who alleged that some people gave provocative speeches against the people of another community during the gathering in Pondri village, they said.
The FIR was registered under IPC sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups) and 505 (statements conducing public mischief), among others, at the Hathin Police station on Monday, police said.
"An FIR has been registered and action will be taken as per the law," SHO Manoj Kumar said on Wednesday.
The 'mahapanchayat' by Hindu outfits decided to resume on August 28 the VHP's Braj Mandal Yatra in Nuh, which was disrupted after communal violence in July. It also made several demands, which included an NIA probe into the attack on the VHP yatra in Nuh on July 31 and declaring Nuh a cow slaughter-free district.
While addressing the event, some Hindu leaders said Hindus in Nuh, a Muslim-dominated district, be given relaxation in securing arms licences for self-defence.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Indian Police Service Haryana Government Haryana Communal clashes Communalism in India

First Published: Aug 17 2023 | 9:08 AM IST

LinkedIN Icon