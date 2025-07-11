Friday, July 11, 2025 | 04:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Nuh violence: Have right to worship, says accused; moves Punjab, Haryana HC

Nuh violence: Have right to worship, says accused; moves Punjab, Haryana HC

Violence erupted in Nuh in July 2023 during a Vishwa Hindu Parishad procession after it was attacked by a mob. Five people, including two home guards, were killed and many were injured in the clashes

Photo: Pexels

This year, Bajrangi submitted an application to the administration to allow him to take part in the Brij Mandal Yatra, but his request is pending. (Photo: Pexels)

Press Trust of India Gurugram
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 4:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi, an accused in the 2023 Nuh violence case, Friday said he has moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court, seeking permission to take part in a religious procession on July 14, the first Monday of the holy month of Sawan.

Bajrangi, who formed the Gau Raksha Bajrang Force, has a long association with controversies.  Violence erupted in Nuh in July 2023 during a Vishwa Hindu Parishad procession after it was attacked by a mob. Five people, including two home guards, were killed and many were injured in the clashes. In Gurugram, a naib imam was killed at a mosque amid a series of incidents of arson.    ALSO READ: Punjab HC defers hearing of Bikram Singh Majithia's plea until July 29 

 

This year, Bajrangi submitted an application to the administration to allow him to take part in the Brij Mandal Yatra, but his request is pending.

"I have sought permission to go to Nuh for the yatra and have filed a petition in the Punjab and Haryana High Court. I have the right to worship," said Bittu Bajrangi. 

Authorities are on high alert for the traditional yatra, devoted to Lord Shiva, that will be held on July 14 this year. The district and police administration in Nuh held meetings with the members of the peace committee and sarpanches to ensure that the event passes off peacefully.

The Nuh police have intensified social media surveillance.

Deputy Commissioner of Nuh, Vishram Kumar Meena, said, "The district administration is fully alert in view of the Brij Mandal Yatra. Guidelines have been issued to all departments concerned, and tight security arrangements have been made.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

India China

India should scale petrochemical capacity to counter China: Reliance

Highway, Road

Arunachal highway through tiger reserve approved by wildlife board

Kapil Sharma

'Processing shock, won't give up': Kapil Sharma's Kap Cafe after firing

Donald Trump

LIVE news updates: Trump says he plans to hike tariffs on Canadian goods to 35%

CM Revanth Reddy

Telangana govt to implement 42% reservation for OBCs in local body polls

Topics : Punjab & Haryana HC Punjab Haryana

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 4:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayGLEN Industries IPO AllotmentHCL Tech Q1 Results PreviewQ1 Results TodayRishabh Pant Injury UpdateUAE Golden VisaSmart Coworking Spaces IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon