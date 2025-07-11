Friday, July 11, 2025 | 02:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / 'Processing shock, won't give up': Kapil Sharma's Kap Cafe after firing

'Processing shock, won't give up': Kapil Sharma's Kap Cafe after firing

Several gunshots were fired outside Kap's Cafe in Surrey at 1:50 am local time on Thursday, with staff inside

Air Liquide

The police said that investigations are ongoing, with efforts focused on determining the motive and potential links to other incidents in the area | Photo: X@KapilSharmaK9

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 2:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Kap's Cafe, owned by comedian Kapil Sharma and located in Surrey, Canada, was targeted in a gunfire incident early Thursday (IST). Following the incident, the cafe issued a strong statement against the violence and promised to continue operations.
 
"Let's stand firm against violence," the cafe wrote in a post on its Instagram page. "We opened Kap's Cafe with hopes of bringing warmth, community, and joy through delicious coffee and friendly conversation. To have violence intersect with that dream is heartbreaking. We are processing this shock, but we are not giving up."
 
It further added, "Thank you for Your Support. Your kind words, prayers, and memories shared via DM mean more than you know. This cafe exists because of your belief in what we're building together. Let's stand firm against violence and ensure Kap's Cafe remains a place of warmth and community."
 
 

Gunshots fired outside Kap's Cafe: What happened?

 
Several gunshots were fired outside Kap's Cafe in Surrey at 1:50 am (local time) on Thursday, PTI reported, citing Surrey Police Service. "Upon police arrival, it was quickly determined that the shots were fired towards the business, damaging the property, while staff members were still present inside," the Surrey Police Service stated.
 
At least 10 bullet holes could be seen in a window at Kap's Cafe, which opened on July 4, while another window pane was shattered.

Also Read

The Great Indian Kapil Show season 3

Great Indian Kapil Sharma show 3 loses viewers despite big celebrity guests

Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma's Canada cafe attacked; Khalistani terrorist takes blame

Movies, web series, OTT

This week on OTT: Emraan Hashmi, Diljit Dosanjh & Kapil lead the charge

The Great Indian Kapil Show 3 with co-judges, Sidhu and Archana Puran Singh

Great Indian Kapil Show 3 returns with Sidhu's punchlines, Archana's laughs

Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma stuns internet with sleek new look ahead of film sequel

 
The police said that investigations are ongoing, with efforts focused on determining the motive and potential links to other incidents in the area. As of now, no suspect description has been released, and the motive remains unconfirmed, according to a report by The Vancouver Sun. 
 

Khalistani separatist Harjeet Singh claims resposibility

 
According to a report in India Today, Khalistani separatist Harjeet Singh Laddi claimed responsibility for the firing. Listed as the most-wanted terrorist by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Laddi is reportedly linked to the banned outfit Babbar Khalsa International.
 
The report added that Laddi cited Sharma's past remarks as the reason for the firing. However, it remains unclear whether the cafe was the intended target or the firing was meant to threaten the comedian.

More From This Section

CM Revanth Reddy

Telangana govt to implement 42% reservation for OBCs in local body polls

VK Saxena

Delhi LG flags Aadhaar misuse by illegal immigrants, urges stricter norms

Gurnam Singh

50 million duped: PACL director arrested in India's biggest Ponzi scam

AC, air conditioner, inflation

Energy-efficient cooling gets a push as govt mulls AC swap scheme: Details

Stray dogs

Pune saw 65K dog bites in 3 years, over 1 lakh dogs sterilised: Minister

Topics : Kapil Sharma Shooting Khalistan movement Canada BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 2:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayGLEN Industries IPO AllotmentHCL Tech Q1 Results PreviewQ1 Results TodayRishabh Pant Injury UpdateUAE Golden VisaSmart Coworking Spaces IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon