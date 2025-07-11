'Processing shock, won't give up': Kapil Sharma's Kap Cafe after firing

Kap's Cafe, owned by comedian Kapil Sharma and located in Surrey, Canada, was targeted in a gunfire incident early Thursday (IST). Following the incident, the cafe issued a strong statement against the violence and promised to continue operations.
"Let's stand firm against violence," the cafe wrote in a post on its Instagram page. "We opened Kap's Cafe with hopes of bringing warmth, community, and joy through delicious coffee and friendly conversation. To have violence intersect with that dream is heartbreaking. We are processing this shock, but we are not giving up."
It further added, "Thank you for Your Support. Your kind words, prayers, and memories shared via DM mean more than you know. This cafe exists because of your belief in what we're building together. Let's stand firm against violence and ensure Kap's Cafe remains a place of warmth and community."
Gunshots fired outside Kap's Cafe: What happened?
Several gunshots were fired outside Kap's Cafe in Surrey at 1:50 am (local time) on Thursday, PTI reported, citing Surrey Police Service. "Upon police arrival, it was quickly determined that the shots were fired towards the business, damaging the property, while staff members were still present inside," the Surrey Police Service stated.
At least 10 bullet holes could be seen in a window at Kap's Cafe, which opened on July 4, while another window pane was shattered.
Also Read
The police said that investigations are ongoing, with efforts focused on determining the motive and potential links to other incidents in the area. As of now, no suspect description has been released, and the motive remains unconfirmed, according to a report by The Vancouver Sun.
Khalistani separatist Harjeet Singh claims resposibility
According to a report in India Today, Khalistani separatist Harjeet Singh Laddi claimed responsibility for the firing. Listed as the most-wanted terrorist by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Laddi is reportedly linked to the banned outfit Babbar Khalsa International.
The report added that Laddi cited Sharma's past remarks as the reason for the firing. However, it remains unclear whether the cafe was the intended target or the firing was meant to threaten the comedian.