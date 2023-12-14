Sensex (1.34%)
Nuh-violence linked Bittu Bajrangi's brother set on fire in Faridabad

Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi alias Rajkumar, the national president of Goraksha Bajrang Force, was arrested in connection with the Nuh violence but is out on bail

Haryana Police, Gurugram Police, Gurgaon Police

Bajrangi's younger brother Mahesh Panchal was allegedly attacked on Wednesday night by six to seven men.

Press Trust of India Faridabad
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 14 2023 | 9:18 PM IST
A group of men allegedly poured flammable liquid on cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi's brother and set him on fire here, police said on Thursday. He has sustained 54 per cent burn injuries and is currently being treated at a private hospital, they said.
Bajrangi alias Rajkumar, the national president of Goraksha Bajrang Force, was arrested in connection with the Nuh violence but is out on bail.
According to police, Bajrangi's younger brother Mahesh Panchal was allegedly attacked on Wednesday night by six to seven men. They allegedly poured some flammable liquid on Panchal and set him on fire at Chacha Chowk in Baba Mandi, Faridabad, police said.
After getting information on the incident, a police team reached the hospital. Panchal told the police that he recognised one of the attackers as one Arman, who had a juice shop in Baba Mandi earlier..
In his complaint to the police, Panchal said the incident happened in front of a shop when a car came from the direction of Dayal Hospital.
"Six to seven people got out of the car and started beating me up. One of them took out cans of some liquid substance and threw it on me and set me on fire with a matchbox. I immediately jumped into the drain by holding my nose," he said.
Panchal said he came out of the drain after the accused turned their car and fled from the spot.
"I came out of the drain and went to my home from where my brother Rajkumar alias Bittu Bajrangi took me to BK Hospital for treatment," Panchal said in his complaint.
An FIR has been registered against Arman and other accused under sections 147 (riots), 149 (unlawful assembly), 307 (murder attempt), 326A (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by acid etc) of the IPC at Saran police station on Thursday, police said.
A senior police officer said that Panchal had received nearly 54 per cent burns and is being treated in a private hospital now.

"The incident site has been inspected and CCTV cameras are being checked. Crime branch and police station teams are conducting raids to nab the accused. The accused involved in the incident will be arrested soon," said Sube Singh, spokesperson of Faridabad Police.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Haryana cow activist

First Published: Dec 14 2023 | 9:18 PM IST

