Sensex (1.34%)
70514.20 + 929.60
Nifty (1.23%)
21182.70 + 256.35
Nifty Midcap (1.31%)
45534.30 + 587.00
Nifty Smallcap (0.98%)
6880.45 + 66.70
Nifty Bank (1.36%)
47732.30 + 640.05
Heatmap

SC tells Centre to frame guidelines for search, seizure of e-devices

A Bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia on Thursday expressed concern over delay in framing guidelines from 2021

Supreme Court, Manipur violence

Bhavini Mishra New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 14 2023 | 6:49 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Thursday told the Centre to frame guidelines for the search and seizure of digital devices by law enforcement agencies within six weeks.

The court had on November 7 asked the Centre to place guidelines on the seizure of electronic devices of individuals, especially media professionals, saying impounding equipment without following a regulation was a serious matter.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

A Bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia on Thursday expressed concern over the delay in framing guidelines since 2021.

"The problem is the limbo in the interregnum period. Notice was issued (on the petition) in 2021. This has been going on for some time now. How long will you need? You have been holding meetings, but when will we have an outcome?" Justice Kaul asked Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju, appearing for the Centre.

When ASG Raju said that it would take the Centre one month to do the 'bare minimum', Justice Kaul said, "Don't do the bare minimum. Do the maximum."

ASG Raju said that in the conspectus of the existing Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) manual and the Karnataka cyber crime investigation manual, and the suggestions put forth by the petitioners, a number of discussions have been held and the Centre would come up with something within six weeks.

He also said that until the guidelines are framed, the 2020 CBI manual on the seizure of digital evidence will be followed. "In the meantime, he assures the court that for the time being, at least the CBI manual will be followed by all the central government agencies," the court noted.

The matter has now been listed for February 6.

The apex court was hearing two petitions, which are Public Interest Litigations, calling for mechanisms to be put in place to govern the search and seizure of digital devices by law enforcement and investigating agencies.

The first plea was filed by the Foundation for Media Professionals. The other plea is by a group of five academicians and researchers. The petition by the academicians says that unbridled powers were being exercised by investigating agencies when it came to seizing digital devices that contain contents regarding a citizen’s personal and professional life.

The Supreme Court had in August 2022 told the Centre to file a fresh reply to the academicians' plea, after finding that their counter-affidavit was incomplete. The court later that year imposed a fine of ₹25,000 on the government for not filing the fresh reply.

Also Read

'God may have heard prayers, no thanks to govt': SC on Delhi air pollution

Article 370 was a temporary provision, says SC as it upholds its abrogation

SC upholds abrogation of Article 370: Here are top 10 points from verdict

'Don't know how, but it must stop': SC pulls up Punjab over stubble burning

'Affirmative action' ends: US SC bans use of race in university admissions

Day before Lok Sabha breach, tender floated for additional security infra

Ancient town Ayodhya reveals its modern avatar

Low penetration of vocational, skill training into rural youth: Survey

Zerodha founder shares his 58-second deepfake video, raising concern

Krishna Janmabhoomi dispute: HC approves survey of Shahi Idgah complex



Topics : Supreme Court Digital loans CBI electronic media

First Published: Dec 14 2023 | 6:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualitySecurity Breach in ParliamentGold Silver Price Today2001 Parliament attackUPSC CMS Exam 2023MyntraBudget 2024

Companies

Foxconn set to open its first iPhone assembly plant in Bengaluru in AprilVedanta Resources secures debt refinancing worth $1.25 billion: Report

Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro to get on-device AI for live translation: ReportWhatsApp rolls out feature to pin messages within one-on-one, group chats

India News

Delhi AQI: Air quality in several parts of Delhi 'very poor' on ThursdayMain conspirator somebody else in Parliament security breach: Report

Economy News

India-US relationship has moved in positive direction, says USISPF chiefHere to enhance partnership between EFTA, India: Norway's trade minister
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPLICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League 2023Pro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon