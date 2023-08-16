Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.21%)
65539.42 + 137.50
Nifty (0.16%)
19465.00 + 30.45
Nifty Midcap (0.08%)
37801.65 + 31.45
Nifty Smallcap (-0.10%)
5329.60 -5.45
Nifty Bank (-0.33%)
43946.40 -144.55
Heatmap

Nuh court sends Bajrangi to custody, associates will be nabbed soon: Police

Bajrangi alias Raj Kumar was arrested on Tuesday from Faridabad after a fresh FIR was registered against him at Nuh's Sadar police station

Police in Gurugram due to communal violence

Press Trust of India Gurugram/Nuh (Haryana)
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2023 | 4:50 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi was remanded in police custody for a day by a Nuh court on Wednesday in connection with communal clashes that erupted in the district on July 31, and police said his associates will also be arrested soon.
Bajrangi alias Raj Kumar was arrested on Tuesday from Faridabad after a fresh FIR was registered against him at Nuh's Sadar police station based on a complaint by Assistant Superintendent of Police Usha Kundu, they said.
According to the FIR, Bajrangi, who was identified through social media posts, and some of his unidentified supporters had allegedly misbehaved with and threatened an ASP Kundu-led police team which had stopped them while they were carrying swords and trishuls to Nalhar temple.
Bajrangi had been arrested by Faridabad police two days after the violence in connection with another case related to the communal clashes but was released on bail after he joined the investigation. He was accused of making inflammatory speeches and brandishing weapons in public.
Bajrangi was produced in a city court today and we have taken him on a one-day police remand for questioning. Further probe is underway and associates of Bajrangi will also be arrested as earliest possible, a Nuh police spokesperson said on Wednesday.
The Vishva Hindu Parishad, meanwhile, disassociated itself from Bajrangi and claimed he was never linked with Bajrang Dal.

Also Read

Communal tension in Nuh, mobile internet services suspended for three days

VHP disassociates itself from arrested cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi

SC directs Centre, states to ensure peaceful rallies against Nuh violence

Congress Prez Kharge summoned by district court for Bajrang Dal remarks

Karnataka elections: What is Bajrang Dal, the outfit Congress plans to ban?

PM Modi greets WHO DG ahead of global summit on traditional medicine

CCEA approves 7 multi-tracking projects to increase railway network

Huge challenge upon us, need year to rebuild infrastructure: CM Sukhu

Non-adherence to building codes in hills can have lethal consequences: Omar

Rashtrapati Bhavan asks all to visit Amrit Udyan as it reopens for public

"Raj Kumar alias Bittu Bajrangi, who is said to be a Bajrang Dal worker, has never had any relation with Bajrang Dal. The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) also does not consider the content of the video allegedly released by him to be appropriate," the right-wing outfit said in a statement.
Bajrang Dal is the youth wing of the VHP.
In her complaint, ASP Usha Kundu said, I was on duty with my team 300 metres away from the Nalhar temple. We saw a mob of around 20 people carrying swords and trishuls marching to Nalhar temple. To maintain law and order my team snatched and seized their weapons."

"After this, they started raising slogans against the police and manhandled the team. We kept their weapons in our vehicles but they went ahead and squatted in front of vehicles. Soon after they opened the rear gates of our official vehicle and fled with weapons. Bittu and others who had misbehaved with us and threatened to kill us were identified in the footage, ASP Kundu said in her complaint.
The FIR was registered against Bajrangi under Indian Penal Code sections 148 (riots), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (causing hurt), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant), 186 (obstructing a public servant from discharging duty) and 506 (criminal intimidation) and provisions of the Arms Act, police said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Haryana Police crimes communal violence

First Published: Aug 16 2023 | 4:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesGold-Silver PriceHyundai-General Motors DealStock to watch todayIMD Weather Update TodayThe Vaccine WarPM-eBus SewaiPhone 15 ProductionUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Coal India capex spending grows 8.5% to Rs 4,700 cr in Apr-Jul: OfficialsM&M expects to produce 200K EVs from upcoming Chakan plant by 2029: Nakra

India News

Schools, colleges in Himachal to remain shut today, death toll rises to 57Yamuna's water level in Delhi rises again amid rains in Himachal

Technology News

Australian court fines Dell unit $6.5 mn for misleading customersApple AirPods to be made in India at Foxconn factory in Hyderabad

Economy News

Govt to launch Vishwakarma Yojana for skilled traditional craftsmenIndia's fuel sales slow down due to monsoon rains, shows prelim data
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon