Odisha govt to redevelop 26 ancient temples in CM Patnaik's home turf

The Odisha government has sanctioned Rs 42.51 crore for the redevelopment of 26 ancient shrines in the Ganjam district, an official said on Thursday.

Renovation, restoration and reconstruction of the ancient shrines located in 12 of the 13 assembly constituencies, except Berhampur, in Ganjam, the home turf of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, will be undertaken with the fund, he said.

The Works Department will execute the project, he added.

The district administration has recommended the government for renovation and infrastructure development of these old and historic temples on the basis of public demand, the official said.

Earlier, the government had sanctioned Rs 48.97 crore for the district for giving a facelift to 997 village temples.

The tenders for execution of the projects are under process, said Assistant Chief Engineer (Works) Durga Charan Behera.

Among these 26 shrines is the 300-year-old Marda temple in Polasara block, known as Sharan Shrikshetra, where the deities of the Puri Jagannath temple were kept from 1733 to 1735.

The 500-year-old Ganesh temple at Panchama near Bhubaneswar and the ancient Siddha Bhairabi temple where the former PM PV Narsimha Rao had performed rituals are among the other temples that have been taken up for redevelopment.

Repair and renovation of the temple structures will be carried out, and amenities for pilgrims such as rest sheds and toilets will be built, besides drinking water and illumination will be provided, said Behera.

The government has also decided to renovate the famed Maa Budhi Thakurani temple in Berhampur under a separate scheme.

The government has also asked the panchayats to develop temple infrastructure under the 'Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha' scheme, for which Rs 50 lakh was sanctioned for each panchayat, the official said.

