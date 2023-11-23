Sensex (0.00%)
66023.06 -0.18
Nifty (-0.02%)
19807.65 -4.20
Nifty Smallcap (0.94%)
6429.80 + 59.80
Nifty Midcap (0.06%)
42052.10 + 25.00
Nifty Bank (0.32%)
43586.55 + 136.95
Heatmap

Odisha govt to redevelop 26 ancient temples in CM Patnaik's home turf

Earlier, the government had sanctioned Rs 48.97 crore for the district for giving a facelift to 997 village temples

naveen patnaik

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik

Press Trust of India Berhampur
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2023 | 12:54 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Odisha government has sanctioned Rs 42.51 crore for the redevelopment of 26 ancient shrines in the Ganjam district, an official said on Thursday.
Renovation, restoration and reconstruction of the ancient shrines located in 12 of the 13 assembly constituencies, except Berhampur, in Ganjam, the home turf of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, will be undertaken with the fund, he said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The Works Department will execute the project, he added.
The district administration has recommended the government for renovation and infrastructure development of these old and historic temples on the basis of public demand, the official said.
Earlier, the government had sanctioned Rs 48.97 crore for the district for giving a facelift to 997 village temples.
The tenders for execution of the projects are under process, said Assistant Chief Engineer (Works) Durga Charan Behera.
Among these 26 shrines is the 300-year-old Marda temple in Polasara block, known as Sharan Shrikshetra, where the deities of the Puri Jagannath temple were kept from 1733 to 1735.
The 500-year-old Ganesh temple at Panchama near Bhubaneswar and the ancient Siddha Bhairabi temple where the former PM PV Narsimha Rao had performed rituals are among the other temples that have been taken up for redevelopment.
Repair and renovation of the temple structures will be carried out, and amenities for pilgrims such as rest sheds and toilets will be built, besides drinking water and illumination will be provided, said Behera.
The government has also decided to renovate the famed Maa Budhi Thakurani temple in Berhampur under a separate scheme.
The government has also asked the panchayats to develop temple infrastructure under the 'Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha' scheme, for which Rs 50 lakh was sanctioned for each panchayat, the official said.

Also Read

Odisha CM Patnaik drops Higher Education Minister after 'poor' review

Fight against corruption in BJD govt: Amit Shah asks Odisha BJP leaders

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik skips NITI Aayog meeting due to prior commitment

India wins Intercontinental Cup 2023, Odisha CM announces Rs 1 crore reward

Odisha CM Patnaik reviews preparedness for floods as monsoon sets in

After election, BJP won't show its face in Rajasthan says CM Ashok Gehlot

Who is Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the target of 'assassination bid' in the US

HC questions order issued by GST authorities to cancel firm's registration

Rescue operations at Silkyara tunnel to take 12-14 hours more: Khulbe

Plea for review of same-sex marriages verdict in SC for open court hearing

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Odisha government Naveen Pattnaik temple funds Odisha tourism

First Published: Nov 23 2023 | 12:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityTelangana Assembly polls LIVERajasthan Assembly polls 2023 LiveNCERT SyllabusNolan's Oppenheimer on OTTGold-Silver Price TodayState Assembly polls LIVE

Elections 2023

Cong releases election manifesto for Rajasthan with promise of caste surveyCong seeks info of officials who violated norms to benefit BJP in MP polls

Technology News

OpenAI announced voice feature for all ChatGPT app users: DetailsMeta lets users download Reels from public accounts on Instagram; check how

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributorDiwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon